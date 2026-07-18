It’s the perfect outfit for when you want to start relaxing three times as quickly.

The mobile suits of the Gundam franchise tend to command most of the attention from fans, seeing as how they’re giant robots. But there’s another kind of suit that frequently shows up in the hallowed mecha franchise: the normal suit.

“Normal suit” is the in-anime term used to describe the outfits worn by mobile suit pilots on operations in outer space. As with a lot of Japanese sci-fi terminology, the exact logic behind the naming is unclear, but one fan theory is that it’s because the suit creates a pocket of “normal” atmospheric pressure around the pilot. However, it’s hard to shake the mundane mood of the word “normal,” which poses a question. What if you wore a normal suit not to go fight a space war, but just to do, you know, normal stuff like loafing around the house on a lazy Sunday afternoon or making a quick dash down the block to the convenience store?

Well now you can do just that, and with the added panache of the Principality of Zeon’s very own Red Comet, ace pilot Char Aznable. Tokyo-based anime fashion company Cospa is now offering a Principality of Zeon Armed Forces Normal Suit Char Version roomwear set, which adds some additional practicality and comfort while still making its inspiration obvious to fellow fans.

For starters, instead of being a jumpsuit, the Char normal suit roomwear is a two-piece design, with a separate zip-up top and pants. The real-world garment is also cut to fit a little more loosely and has handy pockets. The fabric should also be softer than whatever combat-grade material the in-anime version is made from.

The pants have a drawstring-equipped elastic waistband, so that you can loosen it if you’re sliding down the couch during an extended Gundam rewatch or tighten it up if you desire a more put-together appearance.

The top and bottom being separate pieces means that you can also wear just one of them and have the other half of your outfit be normal, non-normal suit fashion.

As a matter of fact, if you only want the top, you can buy it by itself. The pants, though, are only available as part of a top-and-bottom bundle.

Cospa boasts that the normal suit roomwear set is entirely made in Japan, with everything from the production of its polyester material to the sewing done domestically. Though that’s the sort of national pride that would make Char smile, Cospa also apparently believes it justifies a price of 36,850 yen (US$228) for the top/bottom bundle and 24,200 for just the top.

If the depth of your pockets is only surpassed by that of your admiration of Char, though, pre-orders are open for Cospa’s normal suit through the company’s online store, (set here, top-only here) with shipping projected for mid-November.

Source, images: PR Times

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