Is it worth go going to Family Mart to try the convenience store version of Go Go Curry?

Go Go Curry has kind of an unusual spot in Japan’s curry pantheon. It’s considered by many foodies to be a representative chain of Ishikawa Prefecture and the city of Kanazawa, where the chain originated. At the same time, there are now close to 100 Go Go Curry branches in Japan, stretching far beyond the borders of Ishikawa, and the chain also has around 20 branches overseas now.

That said, 100 branches for all of Japan isn’t all that many, and a lot of the nation’s population doesn’t have a Go Go Curry within easily accessible distance if they get hit with sudden cravings. And similarly to how you could make an argument that Go Go Curry both is and isn’t a local chain, so too does its curry have a hazy status. On the one hand, it’s clearly curry in the Japanese style, as opposed to Indian or Thai versions, but Go Go Curry’s roux has stronger flavors, sharper spiciness, a subtle bitterness to its aftertaste, and even a more viscous mouthfeel and darker color than the more mellowly balanced Japanese curries served at most other restaurants.

▼ Go Go Curry is also famous for their gorilla mascot and use of metal plates for eat-in orders.

So while it’d be an exaggeration to call it a love-it-or-hate-it version of the dish, it is distinctive enough that when fans are in the mood for Go Go Curry, they probably won’t see the offerings from alternative curry providers as a suitable substitute, which makes the relatively modest number of Go Go Curry restaurants a problem. However, that’s a problem there might be a solution to, thanks to convenience store chain Family Mart, which has locations practically everywhere in Japan.

Family Mart is now offering a pork loin cutlet curry produced under supervision by Go Go Curry, and they’re not beating around the bush with its name: “Pork Loin Katsu Curry Produced Under Supervision by Go Go Curry.”

Again, though, curry rice itself isn’t at all hard to find in Japan, and every major convenience store chain already has their own in-house version that they sell. So if Family Mart’s Go Go Curry doesn’t actually taste like Go Go Curry, it doesn’t have much reason to be on store shelves or in our bellies. So to check its quality, we dispatched our Japanese-language reporter P.K. Sanjun, one of the biggest Go Go Curry fans in our office, to pick up the new Family Mart Go Go Curry…

…but he actually came pack with two containers of curry rice.

On the left is the Family Mart Go Go Curry, and on the right is a katsu curry takeout order from a regular Go Go Curry branch, as we’re fortunate enough to have one not far from SoraNews24 HQ in downtown Tokyo.

The cutlet was larger in the restaurant version, which also included Go Go Curry’s unique curry accompaniment of shredded cabbage, which is absent from the Family Mart version (as is pretty much the case for every non-Go Go Curry Japanese curry shop). Really, though, we wanted to see how the Family Mart Go Go Curry’s roux stacks up against the original restaurant version, since that’s what really makes Go Go Curry special.

P.K. started with a reacquainting spoonful of the restaurant version, and was immediately reminded of why Go Go Curry is so captivating for those who love it as the indulgently rich flavors seeped deep into his taste buds.

Now it was time to try the Family Mart Go Go Curry, and…hey, this is honestly really good!

It’s not an exact match, but the Family Mart Go Go Curry is very, very close to the restaurant’s roux. Even a long-time regular customer of the restaurant chain would have to admit that this is an almost perfect recreation, and P.K. came away extremely satisfied with the flavor. That’s even more impressive when you take into account that the Family Mart Go Go Curry is only 645 yen (US$4), while P.K.’s restaurant takeout order cost 1,100 yen, almost twice as much.

So while Family Mart’s Go Go Curry doesn’t make the restaurant version redundant, it is an excellent option for the common conundrum of having no Go Go Curry branch near you, but multiple Family Marts to choose from when you’re looking to pick up lunch or dinner.

Photos ©SoraNews24

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