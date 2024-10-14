We try two of the unbelievable new offerings from Family Mart.

Japanese convenience store food has a reputation for being surprisingly good, but now Family Mart is releasing a lineup that’s designed to be bad, in the sense that they’re so decadent it’s wrong for them to exist.

Called the “Haitoku no Konbini Meshi” (“Immoral Convenience Store Food“), the new range consists of five meals but out of all of them, one in particular is attracting attention.

▼ The Whole Boiled Egg Rice Ball.

It certainly makes an impact visually, with its boiled egg centre, but the weird thing about it is it’s not that unusual in the grand scheme of things, as Japanese rice ball specialist chain Gonbei is actually known for selling boiled egg rice balls.

▼ So, what makes this particular rice ball immoral?

Well, for starters, it’s enormous, being bigger than a fist, which makes it slightly larger than the rice balls at Gonbei.

The cross-section reveals that yes, there is an entire egg stuffed in here, and it sits on a thin layer of mayonnaise for extra flavour.

Upon taking a bite, this mayonnaise takes centre stage, as it contains a rich garlic paste imbued with pork back fat, which instantly hits the taste buds with flavour. The gentle softness of the egg helps to soften the rich garlicky notes before mellowing out even further with the seaweed-wrapped seasoned rice, combining to create bagfuls of umami deliciousness.

The rich and fatty flavour of the mayonnaise certainly tips this rice ball over to the immoral side of the culinary world, so we were keen to find out how the Gonbei rice ball would compare.

At 280 yen (US$1.89), this rice ball is slightly less expensive than the Family Mart version, which is priced at 298 yen, and it comes wrapped in loose-fitting cling film which gives it a homemade appearance.

▼ As for size, it’s a touch smaller than the Family Mart rice ball, but still a generous portion.

Cutting it in half reveals that this egg appears to be more seasoned and less hard-boiled, making it a great option for lovers of softer eggs. This is likely a key benefit of the smaller specialty chain, as it can produce ingredients that haven’t been cooked within an inch of their lives, unlike Family Mart, which has a much larger distribution and therefore more stringent concerns when it comes to food safety.

▼ As for the flavour? Well, it’s still mighty delicious.

As this rice ball doesn’t contain any mayonnaise, its great flavour is a testament to the skill and high-quality ingredients in its making. The rice was perfectly cooked and still slightly warm, while the boiled egg was flavoursome, creating a harmonious blend on the palate.

▼ Family Mart’s Boiled Egg Rice Ball (top), Gonbei’s Boiled Egg Rice Ball (below).

They’re both delicious rice balls, but if you’re looking for a rice ball that doesn’t rely on mayonnaise to provide the flavour, then Gonbei is definitely worth your yen. But then again, if you’re looking for something that’s convenient, and let’s face it, more immoral, then Family Mart is the way to go!

