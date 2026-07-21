Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind’s Ohm want to be the holders of your keys.

So let’s say you’re talking to a friend, and he says “I’ve got this really cool bug in my pocket!” That’d be kind of weird, but hey, you and your friend are both pretty intense anime fans, so your comfort level regarding unique and oddly specific enthusiasm is probably a littler higher than most people’s, right? You might get a little more concerned, though, when your friend then reveals “It moves really fast!”, and you might even be approaching a sense of genuine panic when he excitedly adds “And it’s angry too!”

But as your friend reaches into his pocket to pull out the bug and show it to you, you remember that not only are you both anime fans, you’re both particularly fond of the works of Studio Ghibli, and now you know why this bug is cause for excitement: because it’s an Ohm!

You wouldn’t be wrong in calling this new release from Ghibli specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku an anime figure, as it is indeed a scaled down 3-D representation of a creature from Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind. However, it’s not just a figure, because it’s also a pullback car.

Similar to the pullback My Neighbor Totoro Catbus we oohed and aahed over earlier this year, this Ohm has wheels on its underside. Set it down on a sufficiently solid surface, pull it back, then loosen your grip and watch it scoot dauntlessly ahead.

“Running as fast as it can, it looks cute because of how small it is, but also shows a sense of power,” says Donguri Kyowakoku of the 5.6-centimeter (2.2-inch) long Ohm. While they don’t provide a video example, there’s a hint as to how it’ll look in motion in the fine print of the product description, which indicates that this Ohm is produced by Saitama Prefecture-based company Ensky, who made a larger, 9-centimeter moving Ohm figure a while back with some convincingly realistic undulations, as shown in the video here.

This new version isn’t just smaller for more compact play or display, though. The slightly scaled-down dimensions also make it more usable as a keychain.

Included with the Ohm is a chain with clips at each end, one of which you can attach the to the back of the creature’s carapace, and the other waiting to have your keys slip onto it or to be used to clip the figure to a bag strap, pouch zipper fastener, or anywhere else you need an Ohm or two.

In addition to the Enraged Crimson version with red eyes, the pullback Ohm is also available in a Serene Azure variant.

▼ You could buy both, and put whichever one most closely matches your mood for the day prominently on your desk as a heads-up to coworkers.

Even the boxes them come in are cool, essentially little dioramas with unique background art.

Do note that while the in-anime Ohm are known for their near imperviousness to physical damage, Donguri Kyowakoku cautions that, for the pullback ones, “We think you’ll be surprised at how fast they are, so for their first run, please be gentle with them and pull them back only a little bit.”

▼ “Out of the way! Someone pulled me back too far!”

The Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind Pullback Ohm Keychains are priced at 2,200 yen (US$14) and are available now through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store (Enraged Crimson here, Serene Azure here).

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2), Studio Ghibli

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