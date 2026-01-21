Miniature Flaptor captures Hayao Miyazaki’s creative genius and transforms it into a pullback keychain.

Studio Ghibli director and co-founder Hayao Miyazaki has a well-known passion for planes – not only did he name his studio after the Caproni Ca.309 Ghibli, an Italian aircraft used during World War II, he’s also a dabhand at drawing up imaginary flying mobiles and giving them unique names.

One such creative invention is the “Flaptor” seen in Laputa Castle in the Sky, which takes its name from the word “flap” and “pterón”, the ancient Greek word for “wing”.

▼ The Flaptors are flown by Dora and her gang of air pirates in the film.

Image: Studio Ghibli

Now, our dream of owning a Flaptor in real life is a happy reality, with the release of the Flaptor Pullback Keychain from Ghibli specialty retailer Donguri Kyowakoku.

This miniature replica of the flying aircraft measures 2.3 x 6.3 x 3.8 centimetres (0.91 × 2.48 × 1.50 inches), and is presented in a lovely gift box finished with a diorama-like background for display purposes.

Open the box and you’ll be able to enjoy all the Flaptor’s cleverly crafted details, including the shiny hood and grille, complete with skull emblem…

▼ …as well as the flight instruments…

▼ …and of course, the insect-like wings that make the aircraft so distinctive.

The Flaptor flies by vibrating its wings like an insect, and you can enjoy that same motion with this miniature model.

The wheels on the underside allow you to pull the Flaptor back and watch it fly across any surface.

The action is strong, so it’s recommended you pull it back gently for a smoother ride.

Alternatively, you can attach the Flaptor to a pouch or bag, allowing you to give it some airborne flight.

The Flaptor Pullback Keychain is a clever way to bring the action from Studio Ghibli’s anime world out into real life, and it can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online for 2,200 yen (US$13.89), while stocks last.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

