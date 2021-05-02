Because a quality anime deserves quality merch.

If you’re a Studio Ghibli fan, you know they’ve got the best merch. Whether it’s cozy knit sweaters or adorable reusable shopping bags, you can find something Ghibli-related that’s both fashionable and practical.

Now, Japanese apparel maker GBL has teamed up with brass accessory maker My Treasure to release a special accessory series based on Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind.

This “Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind My Treasure” series includes four exquisite items that depict two popular characters in the film: the heroine Nausicaa, and the gigantic monster-like creatures called Ohmu.

▼ First, a necklace of Nausicaa riding her signature Möwe glider (9,900 yen, US$91).

Nausicaa and her skirt blowing in the wind are depicted in painstaking detail.

▼ There’s also an earring version of the glider (5,500 yen). As is common with

Japanese earrings, they’re sold one at a time, so you’ll have to purchase two for a set.

▼ The Ohmu ring (9,900 yen) features the iconic creature with its calm blue eyes.

▼ And there’s also an earring version of the Ohmu available too (5,500 yen).

The official GBL shop in Shibuya’s Miyashita Park also has an exclusive set of the Ohmu items with red eyes instead of blue eyes. These can only be reserved in person, but since the shop is currently closed for Tokyo’s third pandemic-related state of emergency, you can only sign up to own one of these babies once the shop opens again.

▼ Here’s what the ones with red eyes looks like.

This “Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind My Treasure” series will go on sale sometime in July, but reservations have already begun on Donguri Kyowakoku and GBL as of April 27.

So if you’re looking for a way to pay tribute to one of your favorite anime films without making too much of a statement, consider these classy and subtle accessories! They’ll go great with your Spirited Away jacket.

Sources: PR Times via Japaaan Magazine

Images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

