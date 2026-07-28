Grown with special electrolysed hydrogen water, this ultra-sweet fruit reaches more than 17 degrees Brix.

Melon season is upon us in Japan, and there are plenty of delicious varieties to choose from. One melon, however, stands out for being so sought after it sells out within 12 hours, leading it to be dubbed a “phantom” fruit, as it’s so rare and difficult to find.

▼ Yokoe Farm’s Tokushu Kusatsu Melon.

Kusatsu Melon is a premium melon brand produced in Kusatsu City, Shiga Prefecture, with sugar levels that are amongst the highest in Japan. Under the Kusatsu Melon grading system, fruit that is size 3L or larger with a sugar content of at least 14.6 degrees Brix is awarded the highest Tokushu (“Special Selection”) grade. By growing its premium melons with electrolysed hydrogen water – a mildly alkaline water containing hydrogen, created by filtering tap water and passing it through an electrolyser – Yokoe Farm consistently harvests fruit that exceeds these requirements, reaching an average size of 6L and an impressive 17–18 degrees Brix.

With these credentials, Yokoe Farm’s Tokushu Kusatsu Melons are an especially sweet and large version of the already delicious Kusatsu Melon, making them very sought after in Japan.

One of the “phantom” melons arrived in our office the other day, and as soon as we lifted the lid on the box, the sweet aroma of melon gently filled the air. Even before tasting it, it was clear this was a magnificent fruit that would make for a very impressive gift.

With its satisfying weight, perfectly balanced oval shape, and beautiful netted pattern, this truly was a stunning melon.

Although it was tempting to cut straight into it, the pamphlet that came with the package advised it would taste even better if left at room temperature to ripen further. So, with some difficulty, we waited patiently for around a week until we sensed it was ready to be eaten.

▼ Slicing into it, we were met with a stunning, vibrant green flesh that looked incredibly fresh and juicy.

Taking a bite, the first thing that stood out was the sweetness, which was unlike any other melon we’d tried before. Then came the beautiful aromatic flavour of the fruit, which was subtle yet juicy and incredibly delicious.

If we’re being totally critical, we could’ve given the fruit a little more time to ripen, as the flesh closer to the skin was slightly firmer and had a lighter flavour. However, the rest of the flesh was wonderfully soft and juicy, especially the part closest to the seeds, which had a deep, robust sweetness that was absolutely divine.

The elegant flavour was exactly what you’d hope for in a premium melon, and it didn’t take long before the entire thing was gone, all in one sitting. As the refreshing flavour lingered gently on the palate, we were able to sit back and savour the luxury of having indulged in such an exquisite fruit, which is one of the joys that comes with enjoying a premium melon.

Prices for this particular grade of melon start at 4,500 yen (US$30.50), plus shipping, with deliveries scheduled for sometime between late June and early July. Customers aren’t able to choose their desired delivery date as each melon is only sent out once it’s reached the perfect level of ripeness.

Unfortunately, this year’s crop has already sold out, but if you love melons or are keen to gift them to a friend, keep an eye on the farm’s official site and Instagram account for updates on next year’s release, which is likely to commence sometime around mid-late June.

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