Yes, you could quit your current job and become a professional ninja instead.

When you wake up in the morning, do you leap out of bed, eager to throw yourself into the exciting challenges of a full day of work? Or do you secretly calculate how much longer you can sleep, putting off arrival at your workplace for as long as possible?

If you’re in the latter group, there’s a chance you’re in the wrong profession, and maybe you’d be happier doing something else for a living, like, for example, being a professional ninja.

Granted, the number of employers in the ninja services industry has been dramatically compared to Japan’s feudal era, which was essentially a Shinobi economy version of the Silicon Valley tech bubble of the late ‘90s. But just like Japan still has katana makers, it still has ninja, and one shadow warrior unit is looking to hire a new member.

A big advantage of the modern ninja workplace is that employees are no longer required to put their lives on the line sneaking behind enemy lines, and you don’t even have to assassinate any evil magistrates either. Instead, the Iga Ninga Group Ashura gives regular performances of ninja weaponry, martial arts, and other shinobi techniques at the Iga-ryu Ninja Museum in Mie Prefecture, one of the traditional centers of ninja power and culture. The team also gives travelling performances both within Japan and abroad, and has even appeared at a parliamentary meeting of the Japanese Diet.

▼ Just another day at work for Ashura

In June, the Igaryu Ninja Museum posted on its website that Ashura is seeking a new ninja, but six months later, it’s yet to find a suitable applicant. In a recent interview with radio broadcaster Nippon Hoso, Hanzo Ukita, leader of Ashura, explained the qualities his ninja force is looking for. “There are many traditions the ninja must be aware of and continue, so they will need to be willing to learn both our history and our techniques. Most importantly, they must show fortitude in all things. If they’re just interested in being a mere actor, we can’t offer them a position.” Ukita also explained that due to Ashura’s international activities, the ideal candidate will also possess a powerful non-verbal sense of presence. “When we go overseas, we might not speak the local language, so the ninja must give off an aura that can reach the audience.”

Ukita’s interview comes roughly a year and a half after the city of Iga denied it was recruiting ninja, but his comments confirm that Ashura is indeed looking to welcome a new shinobi, and the Iga-ryu Ninja Museum website directs applicants to submit their resume/audition requests online here.

