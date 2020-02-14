Victim had never traveled outside of Japan.

While the coronavirus outbreak originated in China, it’s become a health issue throughout Asia. In Japan, 33 cases of infection have been confirmed, and that’s nout counting the 218 infected people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is in quarantine while docked at the port of Yokohama, two cities south of Tokyo

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has now reported that Japan has seen its first domestic death from the new coronavirus. On January 22, a woman in her 80s, living in Kanagawa Prefecture (Tokyo’s neighbor to the south), began experiencing symptoms. She went to see a doctor on February 1 and was diagnosed with pneumonia, one of the conditions coronavirus infection can develop into. Despite being hospitalized the same day, her condition took a turn for the worse on February 12, and on February 13 she passed away, with examinations confirming that she had been infected with the coronavirus.

Especially concerning is the fact that the woman had never traveled overseas, meaning that she contracted the virus while in Japan. Officials are no investigating how she became infected.

The woman’s passing makes Japan the third territory outside of mainland China, following the Philippines and Hong Kong, where a death has occurred due to coronavirus infestation.

Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato issued a statement reminding the public that elderly citizens as well as those with preexisting medical conditions are particularly susceptible to rapid declines in health should they become infected with the virus, and that they should seek medical treatment as soon as they begin to notice symptoms. He also advised them to avoid crowded places, as well as for all people to be especially diligent in such common-sense preventive measures, as well as basic courtesies, as covering your mouth when coughing and washing your hands.

Source: NHK News Web via Otakomu

Top image: Pakutaso

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.