Because the gift of corn is a special one for lovers of Ghibli.

Some people might say Happy Mother’s Day with flowers, or perhaps with a card or a meal at a restaurant, but mums who love Studio Ghibli will appreciate the gift of corn.

That’s because corn is the gift that features in Ghibli’s 1988 film My Neighbour Totoro, when one of the main characters, Mei, goes to great lengths to ensure her mother receives it.

▼ Mei’s corn.

Image: Studio Ghibli

To Mei, and the movie’s audiences, this is more than just an ear of corn — it’s a sign of filial love, so it’s become something of a tradition for the anime studio to release it for sale around Mother’s Day each year.

The Ghibli corn is a beautiful replica of the one that features in the film, complete with the message that Mei scrawls on it.

▼ The message reads: “To Mum”.

While the corn has become a staple Mother’s Day gift sold through Ghibli’s Donguri Kyowakoku retail chain, it actually contains an item inside that changes every year.

▼ This year, the Corn Gift Set contains a jacquard pouch, which comes with a Totoro bell strap.

These two items are only available as part of this gift set, so both mothers and non-mothers will want to get their hands on them.

▼ The pouch has a chic finish, with a subtle yet cheerful design containing images of corn with a small Totoro.

The corn theme continues on the inside, where the word “toumokoroshi” (Mei’s mispronunciation of “toumorokoshi” [“corn”]) is printed on the inner pocket.

▼ The clasps cleverly resemble corn pieces.

The strap that comes with the pouch is equally beautiful, with a small Totoro appearing alongside a flower that resembles the ones Mei places next to her father in his study.

▼ Mei’s love for both her parents is beautifully represented in this set.

Beneath the Totoro is a bell, which not only sounds delightful, but acts as a traditional safety device to alert you if someone touches the pouch without your say-so.

The set is a beautiful way to express your love for your mum, or yourself, this Mother’s Day. The pouch and bell strap are valued at 1,760 yen (US$11.63) and 990 yen respectively, while the corn gift wrapping is valued at 550 yen, although, as previously mentioned, they can only be purchased as part of this set, which retails for 3,300 yen.

Available to pre-order only at Donguri Kyowakoku’s online store from 1-30 April while stocks last, the sets will arrive at customer’s homes on Mother’s Day in Japan, on 12 May.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku unless otherwise noted

