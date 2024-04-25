History of the World manga series features design of Napolean and Leonardo da Vinci by creators of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Promised Neverland.

As the publisher of Weekly Shonen Jump, Ribbon, and more than a dozen other manga anthologies, Shueisha is one of the biggest companies in the Japanese comics world. Their newest manga project, though, won’t be running in any of their weekly or monthly magazines. Instead, the company has announced that it’s updating its Educational Manga-History of the World series, featuring brand-new cover illustrations of some of history’s most notable figures by some of the manga industry’s most celebrated artists.

Educational Manga-History of the World (or Gakushu Manga Sekai no Rekishi, as it’s titled in Japanese) first went on sale in 2002 as a multi-volume collection of manga that teaches readers about important events in world history. As part of the new addition, every book in the series will have more than 50 pages added to it, and creators including the artists of My Hero Academia, Spy x Family, The Promised Neverland, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure have been recruited for the new covers. The complete collection consists of 18 volumes, spanning millennia of human history.

▼ Civilizations of the Orient and Mediterranean

Ramses II

Yasuhisa Hara (Kingdom)

▼ The Beginnings of Chinese Civilization and the Chinese Empire

Qin Shi Huang

Hiroyuki Asada (Tegami Bachi)

▼ The Glory of the Great Roman Empire

Caesar and Cleopatra

Kohei Horikoshi (My Hero Academia)

▼ The Islamic World and India

Suleiman I and Akbar the Great

Kozueko Morimoto (Gokusen)

▼ Christianity and European Development

Joan of Arc and Charlemagne

Yuki Tabata (Black Clover)

▼ Mongolia and Eastern Asia

Kublai Khan

Fusako Kuramochi (Itsumo Pocket ni Chopin)

▼ The Renaissance and Reformation

Leonardo da Vinci

Posuka Demizu (The Promised Neverland)

▼ The Sovereign Nations of Europe

Elizabeth I

Io Sakisaka (Ao Haru Ride)

▼ The Industrial Revolution and American Independence

Abraham Lincoln

Hikaru Miyoshi (Moriarty the Patriot)

▼ The French Revolution and the Road to Becoming a Nation State

Napoleon Bonaparte

Hirohiko Araki (JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure)

▼ The Advancement of Modernization and Imperialism

Hirobumi Ito and Otto von Bismarck

Yusei Matsui (Assassination Classroom)

▼ The Opium Wars and Xinhai Revolution

Sun Yat-sen, Puyi, and Empress Dowager Cixi

Masanori Morita (Rookies)

▼ World War I and the Russian Revolution

Vladimir Lenin

Satoru Noda (Golden Kamuy)

▼ Populist Politics and the Great Depression

Franklin D. Roosevelt

Shinichi Sakamoto (Innocent)

▼ World War II and the United Nations

Winston Churchill and Adolf Hitler

Tatsuya Endo (Spy x Family)

▼ The Cold War and Conflict Between the East and West

Mikhail Gorbachev, Mahatma Gandhi, and John F. Kennedy

Shinichi Sakamoto (Innocent)

▼ The Multipolar World

Yasser Arafat, Nelson Mandela, and Deng Xiaoping

Mari Yamazaki (Thermae Romae)

▼ Advancing Globalization

Posuka Demizu (The Promised Neverland)

Each volume is priced at 1,100 yen (US$7.25), with the entire set scheduled to go on sale October 4.

Source: Shueisha via Oricon News via Otakomu

Images: Shueisha

