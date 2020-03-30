The country is in mourning following news that the beloved icon was lost to COVID-19.
Ken Shimura, one of the country’s most famous celebrities, has passed away in Tokyo from pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus. He was 70 years old.
The announcement of the veteran comedian’s passing was made today by Shimura’s agency, who had previously revealed on 25 March that the star had tested positive for coronavirus. He first came down with fatigue and flu-like symptoms on 17 March, taking time off work to recuperate.
▼ News of the star’s coronavirus infection made front pages in Japan on 25 March.
志村けんコロナか。。。
#新型コロナウイルス
#志村けん
#志村けんのだいじょうぶだぁ https://t.co/tSSptNE93w—
くうちゃん♪どう森に夢中ฅ(๑•▽•๑)ฅ (@non_mini4wd) March 24, 2020
On 19 March, Shimura was transported to a hospital in Tokyo’s Minato Ward after he developed a fever and had difficulty breathing. He was immediately hospitalised and diagnosed with severe pneumonia, and three days later, on 23 March, a test revealed he had been infected with the novel coronavirus.
On 24 March, Shimura was transferred to a hospital in Shinjuku, where he was equipped with a heart-lung machine. He had a shadow on his lungs on admission, and was temporarily intubated to secure the airway. However, despite best efforts by medical staff, Shimura passed away just after 11 p.m. on 29 March.
According to reports, the comedian had previously been hospitalised for pneumonia in August 2016. At the time he was a heavy smoker who smoked three packets of cigarettes a day, but he quit smoking after his hospitalisation. In February this year, Shimura revealed that he had undergone stomach resection surgery, and although people questioned whether this was due to stomach cancer, his office later asserted that he had undergone endoscopic surgery in January to remove polyps found during a medical examination.
Reports are suggesting that Shimura’s underlying health concerns and recent surgery may have contributed to his death, which comes less than two weeks after he first showed symptoms of the virus.
Officials say contact tracing has now been completed, identifying those who had come into contact with the star recently. However, the route of transmission in Shimura’s case remains unknown.
The Tokyo-born Japanese comedian and television presenter, whose real name was Yasunori Shimura, first rose to fame in 1974, when he became a member of the hugely successful rock band and comedy group The Drifters. The group, which formed in 1964 and opened for the Beatles during their Japan tour in 1966, launched Shimura into the spotlight, where his slapstick comedy style became popular with audiences.
子供から大人まで幅広く人気だった志村けんさん。僕も小さい頃から好きでした。
今日まで本当にお疲れ様でした。
ご冥福をお祈りします。
#志村けん https://t.co/DM2kuU6TGc—
A.Kaito (@AKaito199q) March 30, 2020
He went on to star in a number of comedy shows, creating some of his best known characters: “Bakatono” (“Idiot Feudal Lord”) and “Hen na Ojisan” (“Weird Old Man“).
▼ Bakatono
本日19:00から『志村けんのバカ殿様〜お年玉コント大放出SP〜』放送です。ぜひご覧ください！ ow.ly/TVsY30nf5lN https://t.co/viv88OpApK—
BAKATONO(バカ殿) (@BakaTonoShimura) January 09, 2019
▼ Bakatono’s controversial “Meat Futon” skit.
▼ Hen na Ojisan
変なおじさん知らん20歳ぐらいのいるか？ぐらい今の若者に面白さを教えてくれた、コメディアン、志村けん。一生忘れることないだろう。 https://t.co/cTjaok1OGt—
こじこじ(客観的にみたらブスが好きらしい) (@mnuso01) March 30, 2020
News of Shimura’s passing has come as a huge shock to people around Japan, many of whom have grown up with his hugely popular Benny Hill-like characters.
▼ Fellow comedian Haruna Kondo was visibly upset on television today after hearing the news.
#志村けん さんの件、号泣。
ご冥福をお祈りいたします。 https://t.co/4r2v15Cl4r—
魂の呼び掛けMAN (@southface2017) March 30, 2020
Shimura was due to appear in Yoji Yamada’s movie Kinema no Kamisama, with shooting set to begin next month for the film’s scheduled December release. He was also set to take part in the Olympic Torch relay as one of the torch runners.
▼ Shimura playing the shamisen in a recent TV commercial for Kirin.
【訃報】
新型コロナウィルス感染のため入院していたコメディアン志村けん(享年70歳)さんがお亡くなりになりました。
もうこれでバカ殿様や爆笑コントが見れなくなると思うと心が痛いです。
ご冥福を心よりお祈りいたします。… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
シド@特撮&アニメ垢 #凛fam【オリジン済み】 (@BLACKKIN_201911) March 30, 2020
At the time of his death, he was starring in a number of TV programs currently on air. Shimura’s agency says they intend to plan a farewell ceremony for the star, with details to follow.
Source: NHK via Hachima Kikou
Top image: Twitter/@a___96n
● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
Leave a Reply