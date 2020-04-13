Businessman is ready to literally fight the coronavirus to keep other employees safe.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has declared an official state of emergency in Tokyo, as well as the prefectures of Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, Osaka, Hyogo, and Fukuoka. Even in other parts of the country, though, the announcement has people on edge and reevaluating the level of caution they should be using in order to stay safe and prevent the transfer of the coronavirus, and Yamagata Prefectural Governor Emiko Yoshimura has asked residents to refrain from traveling outside of the prefecture.

Nevertheless, a 20-something employee of a construction company in Yamagata Prefecture didn’t just refuse to stay home, but went all the way over the border to Sendai, in Miyagi Prefecture, on his day off. Because of that, his manager told him to stay home from work as a precaution against potentially spreading infection to his coworkers and anyone else he could come into contact with along the way. However, the employee ignored the order and showed up at a job site in Yamagata’s Sakata City on Wednesday.

After the manager, who’s 46 years old, found out, he issued an on-site reprimanded to the younger employee…by punching him in the face and striking him in the head.

▼ “OTSUKARESAMA!”

Given the importance of social distancing in the current health climate, and the younger man’s repeated refusal to practice it, the manager’s anger is understandable, and health officials would likely applaud his sentiment. The police authorities, however, took issue with his actions and placed him under arrest, so it’s probably not a good idea to imitate his high-impact disciplinary style. If nothing else, since we’re not supposed to be touching our own faces during the coronavirus pandemic, putting your knuckles on someone else’s face, especially of you think they might be infected, probably isn’t very good for your health either.

Source: Yomiuri Shimbun via Livedoor News via Jin

Top image: Pakutaso

Insert image: Pakutaso

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!