While Japan’s aging population is often referred to as a “growing concern,” it does present some unique business opportunities for those willing to venture a risk. For example, could you imagine a market any more untapped than the elderly when it comes to opening a brand new eSports training facility?

It’s a customer base that ISR Personnel is all set to penetrate with their new senior-only competitive gaming environment ISR e-Sports set to open on 2 July in Kobe City. It’s overarching goal is to help reinvigorate those in their twilight years through the pixelated magic of video games.

ISR will provide a range of titles that will cater to senior gamers of all stripes, whether it’s simple point-and-click games, to help people get accustomed to a controller or mouse/keyboard set-up, or actual games used in professional eSports.

▼ It’s a little hard to see, but I think that woman is playing one of those spot-the-difference browser games in a full-on gaming chair. In other words, she’s living the dream.

Of course, given the specific needs of their clientele especially during this time of pandemic, ISR is paying close attention to the health of its gamers. All coronavirus protections such as masks and disinfectants are in place. Also, members can attend for two hour blocks at a time which include 90 minutes of screen-time and a 30-minute cool-down period in the break room where they can chat with other like-minded gamers.

This facility is just the beginning, however. ISR hopes that over time some members will gain the experience to be hired as dispatch gamers, spreading the gospel of gaming to nursing homes and other institutions for differently-abled people to help them discover video games that best fit their particular conditions.

In addition to helping others all over Japan find new interests that suit them, new jobs will be created for seniors who might otherwise have difficulty finding employment. It’s an intriguing concept, and readers wonder how it will go.

“I heard the average age of Street Fighter V players is 40, so they’re more than welcome.”

“That’s amazing, but elderly people should try role playing games like Pokémon. eSports games that require fast reflexes might be hard.”

“They should use VR too. That’s supposed to be good for memory and vision.”

“Why don’t they just go to a local game center?”

“Hopefully they stop seniors from getting sucked into money-pits like MMOs.”

“It’s not sports, but it’s good to keep their minds active.”

“The NES is almost 40 years old now, so here we are.”

“They have senior-exclusive game centers and I hear some of them are crazy good at puzzle games.”

“It probably teaches basic computer skills too. Good for them.”

Although a lot of people over 60 are still a little old to have been fully immersed in video gaming during their more formative years. There certainly are more than a few who have picked up the controller for the first time in middle-age and haven’t put it down since.

And for all the other seniors out there, it’s never too late to try something new. Who knows, maybe your grandparent will become the next Ninja or Buttmaster69.

