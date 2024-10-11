Limited-edition beverage will whisk you away to a magical fire Halloween.

With the spookiest night of the year fast approaching, Starbucks has pulled out its book of spells, concocting a limited-edition Halloween Frappuccino that’s “wrapped in the magic of flame”.

Called the Mera Meera Frappuccino, this special beverage takes its name from “mera mera”, the Japanese onomatopoeia for something flaring up or bursting into flames, with the extra long “meera” on the end adding a spoooooky sound to the beverage. It certainly looks the part, with blueberry and raspberry powder creating blue-and-red hues that resemble “mysteriously swaying flames”, while the body of the beverage contains a sweet, milky flavour that tastes as if it was melted by the magic of the flickering flame.

According to Starbucks, this melted flavour tastes like condensed milk, and it’s said to pair beautifully with the slightly bitter baked chocolate chunks that adorn the whipped cream topping. These dark-coloured chunks look as if they’ve been singed by the flames, and the bitter flavour profile is complete with a sweet and sour mixed berry sauce made with strawberries, raspberries, and cranberries. Every Halloween Frappuccino is individually poured and crafted by the barista, who’s said to cast it like magic, resulting in different patterns of colour being displayed in each cup.

It’s an enchanting beverage that’ll cast a spell on anyone who drinks it, and once possessed by the flavours, you may give in to another temptation — the Malassada Halloween Raspberry & Blueberry.

Malassada is a Portuguese fried pastry that’s similar to a doughnut, and though it’s usually a golden treat coated with sugar and cinnamon, this Halloween version takes things over to the dark side, with a jet-black appearance crafted by a cocoa-flavoured doughnut dough. Biting into it reveals a crimson raspberry sauce and purple blueberry cream that melts out of the dough as if from a mystical flame. The taste of the two sweet-and-sour berry components is said to meld with the flavour of cocoa, creating a sinfully delicious sweet with a chewy, soft texture.

Both of this year’s limited-edition menu items are based around the theme of a Magical Fire Halloween, and they look even better than the jet-black offerings released last year. The Mera Meera Frappuccino will be available in a Tall size, priced at 678 (US$4.56) for takeout or 690 yen for dine-in, while the malassada will retail at 324 yen for takeout or 330 yen for dine-in. Both the Halloween Frappuccino and the Halloween Malassada will be on the menu from 11-31 October.

Source, images: Press release

