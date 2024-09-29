We find out if this sinful meal is worth all the calories.

In recent years, Pizza Hut has been thinking outside the box in Japan, with a series of new limited-time “Guilty Secret” menu items that include sandwiches, ramen, and burgers. Now, the chain has released another lineup for autumn, and this time it consists of two stuffed baked breads and two decadent sandwiches, one of which is the “Honey Masu Chicken Pizza Sandwich“, a decadent, cheesy concoction that’s big on honey mustard flavours.

This sandwich has become particularly popular with customers, and when we saw it in person, we immediately knew why. Not only was the fried chicken huge, but the cheese and sauce covering it looked totally sinful, living up to its “guilty” name.

It was heavy to hold as well, due to the abundance of ingredients, and though we were slightly fearful that the contents might spill out, we needn’t have worried, because…

▼ …they were well sandwiched inside the thick pizza dough, thanks to the melted cheese.

Biting into it is an utterly sinful experience, with potatoes, corn, and sausage adding even more guilty pleasures to the deliciously cheesy, saucy chicken sandwich. It’s like the richest pizza you’ve ever tasted, and when you’re finished, you’ll be left with a feeling of fullness and satisfaction that’ll put a big smile on your face.

Sometimes, it’s worth indulging in a guilty pleasure, and this one is definitely worth the calories, priced at 780 yen (US$5.49) apiece and available for a limited time.

