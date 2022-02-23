The ‘e-room‘ comes complete with gaming PCs, desk, chair and more.

With the e-sports industry going from strength to strength, all kinds of innovative products have sprung up over the last few years aimed at helping gamers; whether it’s something simple like chopsticks you can use while you play, to something more extreme, like this intense gaming desk/bed combination.

For serious gamers though, what kind of set up you have is crucial to your success, and for those who are looking to get into serious gaming, the initial set-up costs can be daunting. High performance PCs are expensive, and for gamers switching over to PC from consoles, a desk and chair is required, too.

Japanese e-sports company Basara have decided to tackle this problem, and are renting out gamer-ready apartments for gamers.

The apartments, called ‘e-rooms‘, come furnished with everything a gamer needs — a gaming PC with a gaming monitor, mouse and keyboard, a gaming desk and a gaming chair. The specs of the PC differ depending on the monthly rent; the cheapest ‘beginner plan‘ has a monthly rent of 39,000 yen (US$340) and includes a GeForce GTX1650 PC with an Intel Core i7 processor and 480GB of SSD. The more pricey ‘elite plan‘, for those who are already serious gamers, costs 69,000 (US$600) yen per month and includes a GeForce RTX3070Ti PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor and 1TB of SSD.

▼ This doesn’t have to be you anymore!

Potential renters can also choose their keyboard and mouse set up from a selection of famous brands, including Logicool, SteelSeries, Corsair, and HyperX. There are a total of 50 available keyboard/mouse combinations available. An extra option is the ‘streamer package’ which includes a webcam and microphone.

If gaming is not your cup of tea, the company also offers the ‘illustrator plan’ for digital artists and the ‘video creator plan’. Both plans offer apartments equipped with PCs specced for digital artists and people who make videos, with additional extra options like drawing tablets and monitor arms.

There are currently two buildings offering e-rooms, both in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, and Basara hopes to expand e-rooms throughout the country in the future.

Applications for the e-rooms open from early March, so if you’re looking to improve your gaming quality of life, start packing your things in boxes now. And if anyone questions your life choices, this Japanese Twitter user has your back.

