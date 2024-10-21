Share a drink with some of the studio’s most famous faces.

Studio Ghibli always has its pulse on what customers want, not only in terms of anime movies but the merchandise it chooses to produce. Now, the studio is catering to our needs yet again, this time with a new range of Thermo Mugs featuring characters from some of our most beloved movies.

Ghibli previously released a series of thermo mugs designed for travel and outdoor use, but now the mugs have been revamped, with changes made to the design of the handle, lid, colour and shape. While they can be used year-round, they’re especially handy to have during the colder months, as the vacuum-insulated double-walled structure helps to keep drinks and soups nice and hot for long periods of time.

There are four mugs to choose from, featuring Totoro from My Neighbour Totoro in the “Raindrops” design and Kiki from Kiki’s Delivery Service in the “Kiki’s Profile” design.

▼ Porco Rosso is the star of the “On the Telephone” design.

▼ And representing Spirited Away is No Face, in a sweet “Tea Time” design that harks back to one of the famous scenes from the movie.

You’ll never be lonely with these characters by your side during your travels, and they’ll be available to purchase at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online from 19 October, priced at 4,620 yen (US$30.80) each. The popular retail chain has lots of ways to stay warm with Ghibli during the upcoming colder months, with Totoro and Jiji blankets and Totoro and Calcifer blanket socks also available.

Source: Twitter/@ghibli_dongurep

Featured image: Twitter/@ghibli_dongurep

Insert images: Twitter/@ghibli_dongurep

