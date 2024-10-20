Add a splash of anime magic to your bathroom.

Studio Ghibli is always looking for ways to sprinkle a little of its stardust in our homes, and its latest merchandise release brings its handiwork to the bathroom, with a new towel collection called “Butterflies in the Forest“.

▼ There are four towels in the collection, ranging from small to large for all your anime absorption needs.

The square-shaped Mini Towel (880 yen [US$5.87]) measures 25 centimetres (9.8 inches) across, making it the perfect size for folding up and carrying in your bag or pocket. Towels like these are very popular in Japan, as they’re commonly used to wipe your hands after washing them in public restrooms, as hand dryers aren’t always available.

Like all the towels in the range, this one is made from 100-percent organic cotton, with a two-pile gauze fabric giving it a smooth and pleasant-to-use texture.

Moving up a size, we have the Wash Towel which is also priced at 880 yen, despite being slightly larger, at 34 by 36 centimetres. The larger size means we’re now able to see a little further into the forest scene, where we discover Totoro isn’t alone with the butterflies, as he’s joined by a white “Small Totoro”.

Moving up a size again, we have the Face Towel (1,650 yen), which, at 34 by 80 centimetres, reveals more of the forest, showing a couple of Soot Sprites along for the adventure.

Finally, we have the Bath Towel, which is the largest and most expensive of the lot, measuring 60 by 120 centimetres and priced at 3,850 yen.

All the towels are made in Japan by Imabari Towel, one of the country’s leading towel manufacturers, so you can rest assured you’re getting a high-quality product that’ll be soft to touch and long-lasting.

The new towels are a beautiful way to add a splash of adventure to your bathroom and they can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (links below) from 18 October.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!