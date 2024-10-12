Calcifer and the spinning door dial are here to impress, with frypan bags that’ll turn heads everywhere you go.

Studio Ghibli has a lot of crowd favourites when it comes to its roster of anime characters, but for many fans, the fiery charms of Calcifer from Howl’s Moving Castle is the one that melts their hearts. Now, fans of the grumpy-yet-kind fire demon will be pleased to learn that the studio is releasing a series of goods in honour of the character, and they’re so well designed that it’ll be hard to choose just one to purchase.

▼ The first new item is the Calcifer Antique Tray (4,180 yen[US$ 28.08]).

This alloy tray shows Calcifer heating a frypan, with undulating edges to express its flickering movement, and an antique finish to give it a well-loved look.

Measuring in at 7 by 2.5 by 6.5 centimetres (2.8 by by 1 by 2.6 inches), it’s the perfect size for storing and displaying small accessories like the rings worn by Howl and Sophie.

▼ Another new item to captivate fans is the Spinning Colour Disc Holder (2,200 yen).

This keychain is modelled on the quadricolour dial by the door of Howl’s Moving Castle, which goes by the name “Kurukuru Iro Enban” (“Spinning Colour Disc“) in Japanese. When this disc spins in the movie, the castle moves to a new realm, and this keyholder captures that magic, with each colour corresponding to a different destination — The Kingsbury, Wasteland, Porthaven and Only Master Howl Knows.

Making this keyholder even more special is the fact that it actually spins, so you can imagine yourself being transported to a magical world.





▼ Calcifer Bacon Egg Shoulder Bag (4,950 yen)

Measuring 16 centimetres across and 4.5 centimetres deep, this is a bag that’ll definitely turn heads when you wear it, with its frypan-like design complete with a zipper pull that can be used to mimic a pan handle.

With Calcifer flaring up from the side as its heat cooks the bacon and eggs, this is a beautiful bag that hasn’t been in stock for five years so it’s likely to sell out as soon as it’s released on 12 October.

▼ Fans looking for a more petit frypan accessory can opt for the Calcifer and Bacon Egg Reel Coin Card Case (3,190 yen)

At 13 by 10 by 2 centimetres, this is a tasty way to store some of your most important cards, and the good news is it’s available to purchase now. However, the distribution is very limited as it’s only being made available at select Donguri Kyowakoku stores and not online, so customers are being asked to contact stores directly to confirm availability.

As for the two new items and the Bacon Egg Shoulder Bag, they’ll be in Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online from 12 October. Calcifer will definitely keep your cockles warm during the colder months, and if you want to cosy up to another character, then these Totoro and Jiji blankets will do the trick.

