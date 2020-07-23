Who needs the cloud when you’ve got an envelope under your desk?

On 11 June, in the administrative department of The University of Kitakyushu, a manager in his sixties was using an office computer when he happened upon a site that featured adult content. Knowing such online viewing was wrong, he quickly closed the page. However, the seeds of temptation were sown and he began feeling uncontrollable urges to open it back up.

For the following week, he would secretly return to his erotic sites periodically for a total of five cumulative hours. Each time he would select his favorite images and then “download” them onto A4 (8.25 by 11.75 inch) sheets of paper using the school’s office printer.

By 17 June he had collected 73 pages of porn and kept them all in an envelope on a shelf under his desk. It was then that a colleague came across the illicit envelope and reported it to their superior. He admitted to the wrongdoing, telling the university, “I printed them because I wanted to retain the deliverables.”

▼ A news report about the incident… I’m not sure exactly why it’s national news, but I’m kind of glad it is

It would appear that the university took mercy on the manager’s horniness, however, and let him off with a warning. Instead, the university vowed to take measures to prevent its staff from getting accidentally enchanted by erotic images on the job, such as installing software that blocks certain websites.

Readers of the news also weren’t too hard on the man, but couldn’t resist a good laugh at his expense.

“He doesn’t have a computer at home?”

“He seemed to say it was on impulse, but then went on to look for 5 hours and print out 73 pictures?”

“He called them ‘deliverables’ LOL!”

“That guy is crazy. He was definitely going to get caught.”

“I kind of respect him for the five hours of viewing, but why the hell did he make printouts?”

“Nice try, but I heard there was a guy in a Kobe university who logged 1,220 hours on adult sites over the course of two years.”

While it’s certainly funny and all, I think everyone is overlooking the more serious problem which is this guy’s alarming lack of computer literacy. Sure he isn’t a teacher, but seeing as schools are occasionally targets of hacking attempts, he should at least have a basic knowledge of how to use the stuff.

And we’re deep enough into the information age that his age shouldn’t be an excuse anymore. He would have been in his thirties when the Internet first hit it big, and should have figured out how to get nudie pics from it by now rather than squirrelling them away under his desk like some 12-year-old in the ’70s.

The only excuse I would accept was if the guy was some sort of porn hipster and only liked viewing it on a fine-grained paper rather than a digital screen. But even then he should have known to print it off on one of the high-quality printers at Japan’s leading convenience store chains rather than his office’s.

If the school really wants to help the situation, they should give him the technical skills and know-how to get his jollies off in a safe and efficient fashion. In doing so they may even imbue him with knowledge that will improve his work performance as a result.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun

Photos ©SoraNews24

