Psychic-type Galarian Ponyta shines in this whimsical collaboration series.

Fire-type Ponyta has faithfully graced our Game Boy screens since 1996, but last year’s Pokémon Sword and Shield introduced a new regional variation of our favorite flamey-maney horse: Galarian Ponyta. This Ponyta is Psychic-type and sports a mainly purple mane as well as a unicorn horn. It’s hard not to fall in love with both versions!

Fans of Galarian Ponyta in particular are in for a treat because Pokémon recently teamed up with elegant yet casual clothing brand Milkfed to produce a limited line of “Hello Ponyta” collaborative goods featuring the sparkly newcomer. Even better, illustrations were provided courtesy of James Turner, a British graphic designer at Pokémon parent company Game Freak who served as Art Director for Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Check out the series of goods below! First up are articles of clothing:

▼ T-shirts (5,500 yen [US$51.48]), which are available in pink, white and black.

▼ And a black cap for 5,280 yen

Galarian Ponyta is too too cute, no?! Next up are a few choices of bags (perfect for storing Pokéballs and other items during a long day of catching Pokémon around town).

▼ Waist pouch (7,700 yen)

▼ Mini tote bags (5,500 yen), in white and pink

Prices are undoubtedly a bit steep, but that’s not likely to stop diehard Ponyta fans whose favorite horse finally has a time to shine.

Pokémon Centers across Japan began selling the “Hello Ponyta” lineup on July 18. Items can also be purchased on the Pokémon Center online store. Gallop on over while you have the chance!

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!