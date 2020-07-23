Japanese underwear maker’s designs feature different art on front and back for Pikachu and five other Pokémon species.

If you’re a Pokémon fan who wants to proudly show your love of the video game/anime series to the whole world, you’ve got numerous Pocket Monster shirt options, from casual tees to high-class button-ups. But if you love Pokémon with all of your being, and so find yourself looking for a way to express that love on the lower half of your body as well, Hipshop is here to help.

The Japanese underwear brand has created a new line of Pokémon-themed men’s boxer briefs starring six of the series’ most iconic species. In addition to franchise mascot Pikachu, there’s the original starter trio of Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur…

…as well as Eevee and Mew.

▼ Each species’ Japanese-version name is written on the waistband, meaning you might have someone comment “Oh, Eevee’s name is spelled differently in Japan” as long as they’re not distracted by the smiling Poké-face appearing across your butt.

While the backside of each pair features an expansive up-close portrait, Hipshop’s designers went with a different aesthetic for the front, perhaps wisely realizing that centering a Pocket Monster’s smile directly on your crotch might elicit more giggles than the wearer was hoping for.

The Pokémon boxer briefs are made from a 65-25-10 polyester/nylon/polyurethane blend, and are available in medium, large, and extra-large sizes, recommended for waists of 76-84 centimeters (29.9-33.1 inches), 84-94 centimeters, and 94-104 centimeters, respectively. While Hipshop could have followed Baskin-Robbins’ lead and packaged each pair in a Poké Ball, it’s instead chosen to stick with paper sheaths, though still with some Poké Ball-inspired flair to the design.

The entire lineup is available, priced at 2,500 yen (US$23) each, on Hipshop’s online store here.

Source: PR Times

Top image: Hipshop

Insert images: PR Times, Hipshop

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!