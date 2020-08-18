You mean that’s not just a piece of obscure vintage decor?

Technology has come a long way, especially in terms of size. When you compare today’s ultra-thin smartphones with brick phones or portable notebook PCs with computers that fill entire rooms, it’s amazing how much more accessible and convenient today’s electronic devices have become.

In Japan, air conditioners have undergone the same transformations – specifically, their remote controllers. Can you believe this pyramid-shaped hunk of plastic and metal is actually a tool to control an air conditioner? (And no, it’s not a Gameboy.)

▼ This commercial from 1983 showcases the air conditioner and the amazing remote with some, er, soothing background music.

This is the SHARP Live Station, and it was made 37 years ago. It resurfaced on the net when Twitter user @shirona_mazu spotted the device at their grandmother’s house.

▼ “This air conditioner from 30 years ago is crazy! I’ve been to my grandma’s house a ton, but I just learned today that this is a remote.“

(The Twitter user later amended the statement to “42 years ago”, but the Live Station was actually made in 1983.) As you can imagine, Japanese netizens got a kick out of this unexpected relic from the past.

“I clicked on this thinking it would be a remote controller connected with a cord, but I was surprised to see a pyramid instead.”

“This means you don’t have to spend time looking for the controller! It’s hard to mistake this for something else.”

“That air conditioner looks super effective!!”

The best Internet response, however, was from the makers of the air conditioner themselves: SHARP.

▼ “Back then, we ran our air conditioners with Egyptian Pyramid Power.”

当時は古代エジプトのピラミッドパワーを利用してエアコンを動かしていました。 — SHARP シャープ株式会社 (@SHARP_JP) August 11, 2020

At least they can have a good laugh at themselves! Personally, what we think is most shocking is the price tag for the remote control system: 308,000 yen (US$2,899.64).

Considering this was over 40 years ago, it would be even more expensive in present-day Japan, especially when you take into account the fact that air conditioners nowadays go for much less than that. But hey, Egyptian Pyramid Power is hard to come by nowadays, right?

Sources: Hachima Kikou, SHARP

Top image: Pakutaso

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

