Get ready to raise a glass to, and of, the return of this Suntory star.

Just like when Japan proved it can build great cars, so too did it prove it can distill great spirits. Demand for Japanese whiskies has been skyrocketing in recent years, so much so that some of the most popular varieties completely sell out.

“Can’t they just make more?” you might be asking, but it’s not that simple. Whisky has to be aged, sometimes for a decade or more, so it’s not just a matter of expanding your production facility and hiring more workers. A spike in popularity can completely deplete a distiller’s stock for years to come, which is what happened in the spring of 2018, when Suntory announced it would be running out of its Hakushu 12 Year in June of that year.

It’s doubly sad when a beloved whisky goes off the market, since it leaves aficionados with one less option with which to drown their sorrows. But today Hakushu fans have reason to celebrate, as Suntory has just issued a statement that Hakushu 12 Year will be going on sale once again, and soon.

▼ We missed you so much.

However, even though whisky is a drink best enjoyed by slowly sipping, you’ll want to act fast if you’re hoping to pick up a bottle. As mentioned above, whisky production takes a long time, and the new stock of Hakushu 12 Year, distilled on Mt. Kaikomagatake in the southern Japan alps, also started production in an era before anyone knew just how high demand for it would become. In other words, it’s not a massive batch, and while Suntory has not said exactly how many bottles will be available, it is saying that supplies will be limited.

If you’re still on the fence about whether or not you want to splurge for a bottle, or have simply forgotten what Hakushu 12 Year is like in the two years-plus you’ve been unable to buy it, Suntory describes it as having a bright gold color, the scent of young leaves, green apple and jasmine, and a full and sweet flavor that progresses to a sharp and softly smoky finish.

Hakushu 12 Year goes on sale in Japan once again on March 30, priced at 8,500 yen (US$82) for a 700-mililiter (23.7-ounce) bottle.

