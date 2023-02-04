Canned cocktail celebrates Suntory’s 100 years in the whisky-making business.

Suntory’s Hakushu is one of the company’s best-loved whiskies. Produced at Suntory’s Hakushu distillery in the forests at the foot of Mt. Kaikomagatake in Japan’s southern alps, Suntory describes the single-malt Hakushu as “the verdant Japanese whisky” and says the unique quality of the mountain water and even the region’s air contribute to Hakushu’s special flavor.

It is, in other words, a very classy whisky, and soon some of that classiness will be available in a can.

Suntory’s Premium Highball Hakushu, as the name implies, is a canned cocktail made with Hakushu. The drink, Suntory says, delivers the characteristic smokey fragrance and subtly fruity taste of the storied single malt, but instead of having to mix the drink yourself, you can just pull it out of the fridge and crack it open.

While you can enjoy the Suntory Premium Highball Hakushu straight from the can, for the optimal drinking experience Suntory recommends pouring into a glass over ice, which will allow you to admire the liquid’s color as you sip it.

The Premium Highball Hakushu was created as part of Suntory’s celebration of the 100th anniversary of founder Shinjiro Torii launching the company’s whisky-making operations, which just to happens to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the completion of the Hakusu distillery.

The 350-milliliter (11.8-ounce) beverage is priced at 600 yen (US$4.65), making it quite a bit pricier than run-of-the-mill canned cocktails like chu-his, but still reasonably priced considering the premium liquor involved. The Premium Highball Hakushu goes on sale June 6, so Suntory is giving us quite the advance heads-up by announcing it now. Considering the popularity of the Hakushu brand, though, and the fact that the Premium Highball Hakushu will only be available for a limited time, it’s probably a good idea to mark the on-sale date on your calendar now.

Source: PR Times

Top image: Wikipedia/Iwai.masaharu

Insert images: PR Times

