Footage shows the strength of the tremor as it hit and the aftermath it left behind.

A wide swathe of Northern Japan was jolted by a powerful tremor at 11:08 p.m. last night, when a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, approximately 220 kilometres (135 miles) north of Tokyo.

Felt as far away as Okayama Prefecture, 700 kilometres south of Tokyo, the tremor came just weeks out from the 10-year anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake, which occurred on 11 March 2011 in the Tohoku region, where Fukushima is located.

According to the Japan Meteorological Association, yesterday’s tremor was an aftershock from the 2011 earthquake, and residents are being cautioned to expect more earthquakes as a result in the coming week.

▼ The location of the epicentre

No tsunami warning was issued for this earthquake, but many say the jolt was the strongest they’ve felt since 2011.

▼ This footage shows nearby Sendai Airport when the quake occurred last night.

The shaking lasted for roughly 30 seconds, with bright flashes seen on the horizon in affected areas as utility poles ruptured.

Approximately 900,000 homes lost power nationwide. Power outages plunged areas, like this one in Saitama, into darkness.

Blackouts even occurred as far away as Shizuoka Prefecture, 100 kilometres south of Tokyo.

Thankfully, reports from the crippled Fukushima Power Plant indicated there was no damage to the site.

150 people were injured in eight prefectures across the Tohoku and Kanto regions, with the most injuries — 78 — occurring in Fukushima Prefecture. Most injuries were a result of falls or fallen objects, and photos today showed the extent of some of the damage inside homes.

▼ Videos taken during the quake showed just how intense the shaking was.

▼ Out on the roads, some drivers pulled over as a precaution.

A number of landslides occurred in Fukushima, which left boulders and cracks on roads like this one, located between Dake Onsen and Adatara.

Convenience stores in Fukushima were also affected by the tremor, with products flying off shelves… and not in a good way.

▼ Products may have been strewn all over the floor but convenience stores this 7-Eleven kept on serving customers.

▼ Over at Fukushima Train Station, flooding occurred due to a broken water pipe.

▼ And there was flooding on roads in the area as well.

The extent of the late-night damage became more apparent after sunrise the next day, when collapsed structures and broken rail lines could be seen.

East Japan Railway Company confirmed significant structural damage on lines between Shin-Shirakawa and Furukawa used by the Tohoku Shinkansen. They estimate it will take about 10 days to resume operation of all lines.

Stations in the area also reported damage, with a collapsed ceiling at Funaoka Station in Miyagi Prefecture…

▼ And a damaged walkway at Fukushima’s Iwaki Station.

A number of shrines also reported damage, as heavy stone monuments toppled at Soma City in Fukushima.

At Fukushima Inari Shrine, in Miyamachi City, the upper part of a five-metre-high stone lantern collapsed during the strong tremor, falling onto a passenger car, which was unoccupied at the time.

At least 4,000 homes in Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures were without water for an extended period, so the Ministry of Defence sent out trucks today to help with water distribution.

In the wake of last night’s earthquake, a number of tremors have been felt in the area since, with the strongest measuring 5.2 in magnitude occurring this afternoon.

Residents are on alert for more tremors, which are expected to come this week, but experts say they’re unlikely to be stronger than the one felt last night. That’s something to be thankful for in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, especially when so many will be recalling the tragic events of 2011 as the ten-year anniversary approaches.

Sources: NHK (1, 2, 3), TV Asahi, Hachima Kiko (1, 2, 3, 4)

Featured image: Pakutaso

