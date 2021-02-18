A new lease on life for figures from series about rebirth.

Last Saturday night, a powerful earthquake shook northeastern Japan. Technically an aftershock of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake, the epicenter of Saturday’s 7.1-magnitude quake was located off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture.

Thankfully, no lives were lost, but there was plenty of infrastructure and property damage. That includes damage to otaku property, as several anime fans posted on social media about figures in their home toppling and breaking during the shaking. Hearing these stories, Tokyo-based figure maker eStream has decided to step in and help.

The company is offering repair services, free of charge, to people who purchased two of its Re:Zero−Starting Life in Another World figures, the Crystal Dress versions of Emilia (pictured above) and Rem (seen below).

▼ Those beautifully intricate water effects and dress ripples look like exactly the sort of things that would snap off when falling off a shelf.

Considering the figures are priced at 33,700 yen (US$325) each, this is a major savings for fans versus having to repurchase them. Oh, and eStream isn’t being stingy by offering repair services for only these two figures. The company just started last year, and so far these are the only two figures that have been completed and shipped to buyers.

But why repair fans’ figures instead of just replacing them? According to an eStream spokesperson:

“We believe the special thing about figures is that each one has its own expression for the character, and the people who buy them create memories and forge bonds with them. When we saw the shock and sadness our customers were feeling from their precious figures being damaged, we asked ourselves what we could do to help.”

▼ eStream’s tweet announcing the repair service

The repair service is being offered to customers who purchased either of the figures through eStream’s online store and who live in the prefectures of Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi, Yamagata, Tochigi, or Saitama. Applicants are asked to send an email with attached photo of the damaged figure to the address support@estream.co.jp by February 22. Oh, and when it comes time to ship the figure, eStream asks that customers do so chakubarai, or with postage to be paid by the company upon delivery, because this really is a free service for fans.

