Japan was placed at highest warning level in May.

Last month, the United States’ CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Department of State placed Japan on its list of Level-4 travel advisory countries, the highest possible ranking and one which carries a “do not travel” warning, due to the country’s coronavirus conditions. Just over two weeks later, though, Japan has now been removed from Level-4 status.

The change, effective as of June 9 (Japan time), is still only one step down, as the CDC and State Department now have Japan at Level 3. That doesn’t mean the U.S. government is encouraging citizens to hop on a plane for Japan, however, as the country’s Level-3 classification reflects a “high level of COVID-19 in Japan” and still comes with a “reconsider travel” caution meant to dissuade nonessential trips.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that the lowered travel danger level may or may not be entirely thanks to improving health conditions in Japan. According to Japan’s Nihon Keizai Shimbun, two days prior to the lowering of Japan’s advisory level, the CDC changed its classification criteria. Previously, 100 confirmed infections per 100,000 people in a country’s population over the span of 28 days would prompt a Level-4 warning, but as of June 7 the threshold has been raised to 500 infections per 100,000 people.

For citizens who must travel to Japan, the CDC says to “make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling,” and also has a list of further health guidelines to follow on its website here.

Source: Nihon Keizai Shimbun via Otakomu, CDC, U.S. Department of State

Top image: Pakutaso

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!