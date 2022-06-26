New thrills are coming to Japan’s Mt. Fuji amusement park!

Fuji-Q Highland is a must-visit amusement park if you’re a thrill-seeking adrenaline junkie. With attractions like a roller coaster whose launch speed is so fast it breaks bones and a haunted house where you’re cuffed in the dark, this park is not for the faint of heart, especially because, starting next month, guests who climb up to the top of the Fujiyama Tower to get the clearest view of Mt. Fuji will now have the option to zoom down to the ground in a 120-meter (393-foot) slide.

The Fujiyama Slider is a spiral tube slide that connects the 55-meter (180-foot) tall observation deck to the ground, and is sure to get your heart racing (if it doesn’t give you a heart attack). The slide, which is the longest tube-style slide in Japan, takes a winding course around the tower, and its inside is completely dark, so it takes some courage to lie down, put your feet into the sliding mat, and let them push down into the tube. Once you’re in, though, the ride lasts for a thrilling 20 seconds.

▼ The Fujiyama Tower before the slide was built

In celebration of the slide opening, Fuji-Q Highland is holding a contest on Twitter to see who can come up with the best caption for their illustration of a screaming Fujiyama Slider rider. Is he having so much fun he’s crying tears of joy? Or is he so terrified out of his mind that he’s regretting every second of the 20-second ride? You decide!

To enter, follow Fuji-Q’s official Twitter (＠fujikyunow), tweet the illustration with your caption between June 24 and 30, and make sure to include the ＃FUJIYAMAスライダーのイラストで一言 (“Fujiyama Slider illustration brief words”) hashtag. That way, you’ll have the chance for your caption to be selected as one of the top 10 posted in the square in front of Fujiyama Tower on Fujiyama Slider’s opening day. If the guests vote for your caption as the best, then you could win a grand prize!

Fujiyama Slider will open on July 22 and cost between 800 and 1,200 yen (US$5.94 to $8.92) per ride depending on the season, unless you buy a free pass that gives you access to all the rides at Fuji-Q Highland. So if you’re looking for something new to check out this summer, head out to Fuji-Q Highland to ride the Fujiyama Slider! Just remember not to scream.

Source, images: PR Times

