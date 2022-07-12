With summer vacation just around the corner in Japan, here are seven accommodations in five different areas to spend your dream getaway.

In Japan, domestic travel is almost back to pre-pandemic levels. With more opportunity to take trips and school summer vacation a little over a week away for most children, families are beginning to look forward to a summer that feels much more normal than anything since 2019.

Along those lines, maybe you’re looking to try something a little different to celebrate this year. Whether you’re bringing kids or friends along for the ride, here are seven accommodations provided by Airbnb Japan that are in and of themselves exciting destinations where you can recharge to your heart’s content.

1. Elegant and peaceful log cabin (Nagano City, Nagano Prefecture)

Website

This secluded hideaway is perfect for couples and families who want to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city to spend some quality time with one another surrounded by forest scenery.

The picture-book cottage was built from natural materials using traditional Japanese methods. Despite its rustic looks, it still offers modern comforts such as a TV, Blu-ray/DVD player, and a simple kitchen.

2. Re:New Cottage LUX01 (Minamitsuru District, Yamanashi Prefecture)

Website

Originally built in 1979, this is a fully renovated house with a terrace that extends from the living and dining rooms. A permanent stretch tent offers a view of Mt. Fuji and a place to relax outside no matter the weather with a communal stove firepit as well.

While the outside of the building may be retro, the inside is very stylish. An open kitchen with a bar counter sits in the corner and looks over a spacious room. Most conveniently, the house is only 90 minutes by car from Tokyo, making it a great fit for a “workcation” as well.

3. Coastal cabin (Isumi City, Chiba Prefecture)

Website

Why not spend your vacation immersed in a place with a combination of home and tropical paradise-like features? The highlight of this accommodation is a 15-meter (49.2-foot) open-air pool with a jacuzzi overlooking the ocean as well.

It gets even better, too, since there’s a poolside bar with a sound system and an open-air wood stove for all of your party needs. This must be a taste of what life is like for a celebrity.

4. Hidden beach house (Isumi City, Chiba Prefecture)

Website

It’s only a five-minute walk to the beach from this quiet home, but you may be so engrossed in your immediate surroundings that you never even make it there! Up to 11 people can visit here during one stay and relax in the dry landscape garden.

The common area inside boasts two levels with large windows overlooking the garden area. In a somewhat unusual procedure, check-in time is at 12 p.m. and check-out time is at 3 p.m., so you’ve got even a little extra time to unwind during your stay.

5. New Villa LUX03 (Minamitsuru District, Yamanashi Prefecture)

Website

This newly built villa, just completed in March, offers plenty of ways to enjoy being outside while at the same time enjoying a view of Mt. Fuji. The glass windows span the length of the room and a chestnut pillar and dining table serve as natural accents.

In particular, you’ll want to immerse yourself in the private garden area with plants and an open-air stove firepit while enjoying the changes in atmosphere throughout the day, from gentle moonlight to cheerful sunlight.

6. 72Perch (Atami City, Shizuoka Prefecture)

Website

While Atami is well-known as a hot spring resort town, staying at this one-level Japanese-style house offers a more intimate experience than a busy hotel. The ocean-view deck with a hammock is perfect for lounging or watching Atami’s fireworks festivals, while the common area boasts a mix of refined traditional architecture with modern elements.

But wait–surprise! You even get your own private natural hot spring on the premises. Wash away all of your aches and pains at the end of the day in the comfort of your own space.

7. Karuizawa Villa 24 (Kitasaku District, Nagano Prefecture)

Website

This accommodation is a perfect secret base for adults whether there’s rain or shine in vacation destination Karuizawa.

An open wood deck, bar lounge, and several types of stoves make for a sophisticated holiday or workcation.

New Airbnb Japan search functions

If the above destinations have piqued your interest, Airbnb recently released 56 new search function categories on their website and app to assist you in finding the perfect vacation spot.

Filter “Style” categories for options like “places with the best view,” “historical buildings,” or even “grand piano;” “Location” categories for “beachfront” or “vineyard;” and “Activity” categories for “golfing” or “skiing,” to name just a few.

Whether you’re a seasoned Airbnb pro or prefer a more typical hotel, Japan is bound to have the perfect place to stay for everyone–even if you’ve got eclectic interests such as samurai, ninja, anime butlers, and dinosaurs.

Source, images: Airbnb

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]