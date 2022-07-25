These are interesting places that will keep you cool and dry, no matter the weather outside!
Tokyo has no shortage of romantic outdoor date spots, but with the oppressive heat and humidity of summer, now might not be the best time to take that walk in the park or visit a theme park. Of course, there are plenty of places where you can take a date indoors, but how are you to choose?
We’re here to help. Our reporters have selected three great indoor date spots for bad weather days–whether it’s raining, snowing, or just too dang hot to stay outside. Incidentally, these are all places in the Tokyo neighborhood of Chiyoda, which is centrally located and easy to access from wherever you are in the greater metropolitan area. You and your significant other can easily meet up and enjoy any one of these cool places!
Konica Minolta Planetaria Tokyo
This super cool digital planetarium is in a high-rise building and features two dome-style, high-tech theaters that use high-end projection technology, 8-K videos, and stereophonic sound systems to let visitors experience the night sky. The cozy two-person seats in the theater provide a suitably romantic vibe for you and your partner. The planetarium is part of a complex that includes cafes and shops and is only a three-minute walk from Yurakucho Station, which is conveniently situated on the JR Yamanote Line, so it’s a very accessible place with lots to do around it.
Tokyo Station Gallery
This art museum is in a historic station building and features art with all kinds of subjects, including many related to railroads. With so much art to look at and architecture to appreciate, all indoors, this is a great place to spend the day when the weather isn’t in your favor. And since it’s connected directly to JR Tokyo Station, you don’t even have to go outside to get to it.
Hibiya Okuroji
If you want to spend a whole day with your love, this is the place to do it! Hibiya Okuroji is a shopping center underneath the overpass that stretches between JR Yurakucho Station and Shimbashi Station. It’s a secret corner of the luxury Ginza and Hibiya areas where the theme is “hidden away fun for adults”, so it’s like finding a secret base together. The 300-meter (984-foot) long walkway is filled with around 40 shops, galleries, restaurants, cafes, and bars, so you’ll have plenty to do when you want to avoid being outside.
Bonus: Japan’s Largest Underground Space
This space stretches for 18 kilometers (11.1 miles), connects over 40 office buildings, and intersects 19 stations. It’s like an underground village–no, an underground city! Using this underground passageway, you can walk from the business areas of Otemachi and Marunouchi to the luxury shopping centers of Hibiya and Ginza in about an hour, without ever setting foot outside. In between all of the shopping and dining you can do here, you can stop to search for fossils that are secretly hidden in the walls and floors to make your visit extra fun!
So next time you’re struggling to find somewhere to take your S.O. in Tokyo, try one of these places. Of course, Tokyo has tons of restaurants that are great for couples, some of which are specifically approved for first dates, so make sure to make time for some food, too.
And don’t forget: when in doubt, there’s always Saizeriya. It’s basically the perfect first date spot, according to Twitter!
Source, images: Press Release
● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
[ Read in Japanese ]
Leave a Reply