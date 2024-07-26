Yamapi and Suzu Hirose get the anime treatment in a whacky new commercial for the summertime treats.

McDonald’s has been shining a spotlight on its McCafé range in Japan recently, with the help of two of Japan’s most popular celebrities — actress and model Suzu Hirose and actor and singer Tomohisa Yamashita, commonly known as “Yamapi“.

▼ Now the dynamic duo has returned to promote a new macaron and two frappes for summer.

In the new McDonald’s commercial, Hirose is dressed in red to match her beverage of choice, the all-new Watermelon Frappe.

With its whipped cream and kiwi and banana sauce topping above a smoothie base made with watermelon juice, this is a refreshingly sweet frappe that’s pleasing to the eye, and it’s said to be just like biting into a watermelon.

Yamapi, on the other hand, throws his support behind the two golden-hued treats on the menu.

The Golden Pineapple Frappe was previously released at the chain to rave reviews, but this year it’s been renewed, with the whipped cream and golden pineapple sauce topping and golden pineapple juice smoothie base said to be even juicier and more refreshing than before.

Joining the frappes for this release is a brand new Banana Macaron, which contains a mildly sweet banana cream for delicious fruity flavour.

The frappes are on the menu at 490 yen (US$3.19) each, while the macaron is priced at 190 yen.

The commercial for the new treats whisks us away to a tropical paradise, where Hirose and Yamapi appear in anime form as they enjoy the new offerings.

This is the third time for Hirose and Yamapi to team up for a McDonald’s commercial, with their last appearance being an ad for the Mint Chocolate Oreo Frappe. While some branches still have that minty drink on the menu until the end of the month, the new fruity Frappes and macaron will be on the menu from 31 July until mid-September.

Source, images: Press release

