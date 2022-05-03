Want to produce great anime like Toshio Suzuki? Read more books.

Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki’s dream was to one day gather all of the books he’d ever read and display them for the world to see. His dream is coming true with the Toshio Suzuki and Ghibli Exhibition.

Though the exhibition opened on April 23 in Kyoto, Ghibli fans in Tokyo are going to have to wait until summer to see the collection of the 8,800-plus books the anime veteran has read in his 73 years of life so far. Advance tickets have also now gone on sale for the event’s Tokyo run, as crowds are sure to be flocking to the event when it comes to Japan’s biggest city.

▼ Books and No Face? We’ll be there.

So what’s waiting at the exhibit to make a ticket pre-purchase worthwhile? One section is a recreation of Suzuki’s boyhood room, with a few embellishments and filled with his personal manga magazine collections that he’s kept in storage his whole life. If you want a chance to time travel to the 1950s manga industry, this is your chance!

▼ Some Suzuki phrases are also on display throughout the exhibit.

The exhibit also features a Though many fans are familiar with Ghibli’s animation and music directors, they may not realize the role Suzuki has played in making the studio’s anime so memorable. Because of that, the exhibition also includes a a “What exactly does Toshio Suzuki do?” section that explains how vital he is to the creative process.

▼ It’s also a legit art exhibit.

And the final room of the exhibit features the 8,800 books that have enriched Suzuki’s life in a room modeled after his private hideaway, Rengaya. When asked if he was embarrassed about revealing so much about himself by putting all of his books on display, he answered, “No, I want to show everyone the books I read to inspire them to read more.”

Of course, the exhibit is also littered with Ghibli references. Though the books are the star of the show, these volume have undoubtedly inspired some of the studio’s famous works. You’ll find Totoro, Yubaba, and other popular characters as you walk through the exhibit.

▼ This giant Yubaba head is only slightly intimidating.

The exhibit in Kyoto is going on at The Museum of Kyoto until June 19, after which it takes a short break before opening in Tokyo on July 1 at Warehouse Terrada. For Kyoto tickets, if you reserve yours through Seven Tickets at Seven-Eleven Japan, you’ll have the option to purchase a ticket that includes an eyeglasses wiping towel that’s only available in Kyoto for 2,200 yen each.

▼ Here’s a preview of the eyeglasses wiping cloth.

If you reserve through Lawson Tickets, you’ll also have the option to get a ticket with konpeito sugar candy modeled after the dust characters in Spirited Away or the sugar candies that they like to eat. These tickets cost 2,800 yen each.

▼ Would you prefer the colorful candies?

▼ Or the sooty-looking ones?

And if you want to go to the Tokyo exhibition, you can pre-order tickets starting now on Lawson Tickets. The Tokyo exhibit tickets will have an optional hand cloth modeled after the bathhouse tickets in Spirited Away. They will cost 2,600 yen each.

Source and images: PR Times, Toshio Suzuki and Ghibli Exhibit homepage

