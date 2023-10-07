Openings include positions at new takeout restaurant in Valley of Witches.

Though Ghibli Park has been open for almost a year now, not all of the park is open. Last November was the grand opening for three sections of the Studio Ghibli theme park located near Nagoya: Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, Dondoko Forest, and Hill of Youth, but the remaining two weren’t completed yet.

This coming spring, though, Mononoke Village and the Valley of Witches will finally be ready to start visitors to their recreations of the anime settings of Princess Mononoke, Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and Earwig and the Witch. With just about half a year to go, it’s finishing-touches time for the Ghibli Park team, and that includes recruiting for new staff members to work in the expansion.

Ghibli Park has posted job openings for both “operational” and “sales” staff on its website. These are entry-level jobs, with both full and part-time positions available, and the park says that no experience is required. Responsibilities include monitoring exhibitions and exhibits, customer service and guidance, merchandise sales, and inventory management.

In addition, Ghibli Park is seeking staff specifically to work in a new takeout restaurant located within the Valley of Witches. Details about the restaurant aren’t publicly listed, but the job description mentions “Simple cooking and drink preparation.” That definitely sounds like it could be a recreation of the Guchokipanya bakery from Kiki’s Delivery Service, especially since we know from a sneak peek provided last summer that the bakery building is going to be one of the places fans can visit in the Valley of Witches area.

▼ Concept art for Ghibli Park’s Guchokipanya

Like with the operations and sales staff positions, no experience is required. “Your senpai coworkers will provide you with caring guidance, so you can feel secure jumping into your new work environment” the job description promises. It also says that applicants with gaps in their working history are also welcome, so if you’ve been out of steady employment in recent years, that won’t be held against you.

As you might expect, it appears that Ghibli Park is putting an emphasis on the character of the applicant, more so than their professional resume. “We look forward to hearing from earnest, sincere individuals who enjoy working with other people,” the park says, and full details can be found through the Ghibli Park website here.

