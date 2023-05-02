Clearstone creates pair of cosplay swimwear options.

Summer is just around the corner, which means it’s time to start thinking about swimsuit season. Or, alternatively, you could say it’s time to start thinking about cosplay season, since the warm, vacation-coinciding days of summer are when many cosplay events are held.

Either way, Tokyo-based cosplay fashion company Clearstone wants to let you know they’ve got you covered, with its new Swimmy Style line of “cosplay swimsuits.”

Two different designs, in two color schemes each, are on offer, the first of which is the Maid design, available in either mint or lavender.

Both of the Swimmy Style designs are convertible outfits that come bundled with accessories. In the case of the gingham check-trimmed and frilly shouldered 5,990-yen (US$46) Maid, you also get a hairband, ribboned collar, and removable apron-like skirt.

▼ Even with the skirt removed, though, the suit’s bottom retains a bit of apron-like cloth on its front.

The 6,490-yen China, in blue or red, is slightly pricier, but adds a bit more visual versatility.

Instead of a hairband, this set comes with a pair of hair bun covers, plus hairpins, a short Bolero jacket, and a removable skirt, plus, of course, the swimsuit top and bottom. This gives you a few different configurations to choose from in mixing and matching the optional coverage for the top and bottom however you want.

Clearstone’s cosplay swimsuits are available here through the brand’s online store.

