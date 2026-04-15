Japan is usually known for its world-class design, but this site didn’t see the optical illusion.

On 28 March, Tokyo’s newest large-scale commercial complex, Takanawa Gateway City, had its grand opening in Minato Ward. Directly connected to JR Takanawa Gateway Station, a new stop opened in 2020 on the Yamanote loop line, this mixed-use complex includes not only shops but a hotel, offices, and exhibition halls.

Though it’s barely been open for two weeks, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the complex, with the Sankei Shimbun reporting on 10 April that at least two people have sustained injuries on the grand staircase. Located between the north and south wings of “Link Pillar 1”, about a one-minute walk from the JR Takanawa Gateway Station ticket gates, this is one of the major thoroughfares leading from the station towards Takanawa.

So why have people been falling on the stairs? Well, when we stopped by to investigate, we found that these are no ordinary stairs, as they’re surprisingly difficult to use.

The problem lies in the fact that these “grand” stairs are multi-purpose, in the sense that the sides are designed to be used as regular staircases, while the large central portion functions as a set of multi-tier benches.

This creates a rather complex structure where stairs and benches are intertwined, and though you’d think it’d be a great idea in theory, when you’re standing at the top, it’s difficult to understand visually.

With the boundary between stairs and benches unclear, and no signage to actually say that the middle section is designed for seating, it’s easy to think you can use the whole thing as a staircase, especially given its “grand” moniker. Because of that, people have been walking down the middle as well as the sides, but the central portion is actually three steps high, creating a trip hazard.

▼ The different step heights are visible from the bottom, but not from the top.

Looking at the stairs from above, the disparity in step heights isn’t immediately visible, as the curvature conceals the true levels, creating something of an optical illusion.

Now, after receiving a number of complaints from visitors, East Japan Railway Company (JR East), which manages the complex, has acknowledged the potential dangers of the staircase and installed post-and-chain barriers to cordon off the areas. These barriers now enclose the entire middle section so it can’t be entered at all, while also lining the stairway sections to direct foot traffic down the proper channels.

When we spoke about the stairs to a passing office worker in the area, he wasn’t aware of the injuries that had occurred, asking, “Is that why the barriers were put up?” before saying, “It’s dangerous for people who don’t know about it.” We also spoke to a father with children, who said, “The benches are quite high, so you can’t take your eyes off your kids.”

After visiting the site and speaking to passersby, it’s clear that despite the beautiful and stylish design, the risk of injury on these stairs can’t be ignored. It’s a shame that such a nice structure isn’t being used in the way it was intended, but for it to work safely, there needs to be some improvement to the design. Handrails and clear signage might be what the site now needs, to avoid a total overhaul of the stairs.

Related: Sankei Shimbun, Takanawa Gateway City

Photos ©SoraNews24

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