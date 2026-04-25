Seventh Heaven becomes Lemon’s Heaven.

Final Fantasy VII is an adventure on a grand scale, taking players into ancient temples, mysterious caverns, and high-tech military facilities. One of its most memorable locations, though, is the bar Seventh Heaven.

Run by protagonist Cloud’s childhood friend (and best Final Fantasy VII female cast member) Tifa, Seventh Heaven serves as not only a gathering place for the local community, but also as the base of operations for resistance group Avalanche. As depicted in Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth, it’s a rustically welcoming place, with a brick façade, wooden furnishings, and warm lighting, just the kind of place to get together and clink glasses with friends as you blow off steam after a hard day of work and/or discuss how to fight evil and save the world. As a matter of fact, Tifa’s bar is so inviting that it’s opening in the real world later this month.

Final Fantasy publisher Square Enix and Asahi Beer are teaming up to open the Future Lemon Sour Bar with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in downtown Tokyo’s Roppongi neighborhood. The approximately 60-seat saloon will recreate the look and feel of Seventh Heaven (with a change to the sign over the door to read “Lemon’s Heaven”), and will be serving up all three varieties of Asahi’s canned lemon chu-hi cocktail: Future Lemon Original, Plain (a dryer version), and Strong (with a 7-percent alcohol content instead of the 5 percent of the other two). They’re all priced at 300 yen (US$1.95), and note that payment in Gil or Shinra scrip is not accepted.

▼ Future Lemon, as you might remember from our taste test, is a unique canned cocktail with an actual lemon slice inside for extra freshness and flavor.

Tifa’s bar will be setting up shop in the Roppongi Hills entertainment complex’s outdoor O-Yane Plaza section. It’ll be open from April 29 to May 3, serving drinks from 1 to 9 p.m. on its opening day, 4 to 9 p.m. on April 30 and May 1, and noon to nine on May 2 and 3, with last call at 8:30 nightly.

Related: Roppongi Hills official website

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, SoraNews24

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