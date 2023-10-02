Will this turn out to be a traumatic experience?

It’s human nature to want to avoid trauma, but right now in Japan, curry lovers are running towards it, with the release of a new Japanese curry series called “Trauma Meshi” (“Trauma Meals“).

According to the manufacturer, “Trauma” in the product name is used in its “best sense” to mean “something so delicious that once you take a bite, you can’t get it out of your head and have unforgettable flashbacks of the deliciousness.” Plus, the Japanese pronunciation of trauma, “torauma”, offers a play on the words “tora” (tiger”) and “uma” (“horse”), so both animals appear at the top of the packaging.

Neither of those animals are used in the actual making of the product, though, simply lending their powerful imagery to express the intense flavour of the curries inside. There are two varieties currently available, the Trauma Meshi Pure Butter Beef Curry and Trauma Meshi Garlic Beef Curry, but we settled on just the garlic variety to limit the trauma.

▼ The curries were on the shelf at our local supermarket, priced at 732 yen (US$4.99) each.

The images on the packs were certainly powerful, with a huge chunk of butter on one and an entire clove of garlic on the other. Given that these are called “Trauma Meals”, a small blurb on the packaging reassures us that these are purely for illustrative purposes, so you won’t find a slab of butter or garlic clove inside.

▼ “An exaggeration of the flavour impact, so it’s not included in this way”

After popping the retort pouch in boiling water according to the instructions on the pack, we prepared a plate of rice and poured the contents of the pouch out onto the plate.

It looked absolutely beautiful.

As we admired the glistening sheen on the roux, our nostrils began to detect the distinct aroma of garlic. It was deliciously pungent, and when we went in for our first taste, our taste buds became instantly traumatised by the amount of garlic they were met with.

▼ The garlic in this curry is insanely overwhelming.

However, as I wrote earlier, I went for it because it tasted good. When I looked at the ingredients, I saw that they used two things: grated garlic and dried garlic, but perhaps because they were blended in a well-balanced manner, the curry tingled as it passed through my throat, and then I noticed the taste of garlic. It’s coming.

The roux is light and has a medium spiciness, which is just right, and it’s different from a curry that just has garlic added to it . The beef was chewy and tasted average, but the overall finish was of a high standard. Somehow…

amount of garlic

When I actually tried it, I was surprised by the amount of garlic and how good the flavor was. Just put it in a hot water bath in a retort bag, or transfer it to a separate container, and the recipe is the same as for lentils and other products. All that’s left to do is pour it over the white rice… wow!!

From the moment you open the package, you can clearly see that “that guy” is there…! This one has quite a bit of her garlic in it. To put it bluntly, Dracula would die instantly if he ate it outside. If you don’t take care of your bad breath, you will lose your relationships with those around you.

Taste is the best

the type of person who always wants rice I’m . It’s so good that it makes you sweat, and it’s medium-spicy, so it’s a delicious curry that ranks high in the rankings. Hmm, I want to punch myself for being completely lazy.

Because it is a retort pouch

. The price for both is 732 yen.

It was created through trial and error, and personally, I wouldn’t hesitate to lick the plate . It was nice to see how he managed to be classy even though he was cool. I think it would be difficult to prepare garlic for him in this class when eating out, so making it at home and retort is the correct answer.

In other words, the fact that the curry was served in a ready-to-eat package was a big plus, and it was more than just a topping product. Although it’s a bit pricey, the taste is solid, so this trauma is welcome. If you’re interested, it’s worth giving it a try.

For that reason alone it is worth trying. Its taste could also make it an easy curry to eat on a regular basis, but because of its price, it’s probably better suited as a one-time souvenir or gift while riding the rails through the Kansai area.

