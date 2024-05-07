While this park at the base of Mt. Fuji offers year-round fun, May is the best season for blooming flowers.

Looking for something else to do in one of the main starting places for climbing Mt. Fuji besides, well, climbing Mt. Fuji? Fujinomiya City in Shizuoka Prefecture has got you covered with Fuji Kachoen Garden Park (富士花鳥園), whose name literally means “Fuji flowers and birds park.” Part indoor greenhouse, part outdoor gardens, and full of plenty of flowers for both admiring and purchasing, the garden park is a perfect place to allow yourself a moment of respite in the midst of busy travels.

▼ A video montage of scenes from Kachoen Garden Park

The first main draw of the park is its incredible collection of flowers, which are on full display in the month of May. Of particular note are the special Kamo Selection hydrangeas cultivated in Fuji Kachoen’s sister park, Kamoso Kachoen Garden Park, a bit to the southwest. While not as famous as cherry blossoms, hydrangeas in Japan are another spectacular sight to witness when they’re in full bloom, and this garden park makes it easy to enjoy several varieties all at once.

▼ Some different cultivars of hydrangeas you can admire, including (left to right): Temaritemari, Hinamatsuri, and Smile

Meanwhile, in the park’s outdoor garden by the pond where ducks gather, you’ll also find gorgeous displays of Erimo rhododendrons. These plants are originally from Cape Erimo, Hokkaido Prefecture, but thrive at the base of Mt. Fuji as well.

▼ Erimo rhododendrons

Other flower collections you won’t want to miss include a variety of perennial plants such as begonias, fuchsias, and Japanese primroses, seen in the garden photo below.

▼ Primrose status as of May 2, 2024 (left) and when in full bloom (right)

Finally, just as the garden park’s name indicates, flowers aren’t the only attraction there. The site houses a large collection of birds, including owls, hawks, emus, flamingos, and penguins, to name just a few. Visitors can check the park’s daily schedule to attend a bird show or watch feeding times.

▼ A small owl resident of the park framed by a flowering fuchsia

There you have it–when you’re looking for something other to do than a difficult hike, the Fuji Kachoen Garden Park offers you a calm oasis to regroup. While you’re in Fujinomiya City, you might as well get one of those massive steak sandwiches at local shop Mr. Aging that we enjoyed not too long ago as well.

Shop information

Fuji Kachoen Garden Park / 富士花鳥園

Address: Shizuoka-ken, Fujinomiya-shi, Nebara 480-1

静岡県富士宮市根原 480-1

Open: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (April 1-November 30), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (December 1-March 31)

Closed: Thursdays

Entrance fee (cash only): 1,400 yen (US$9.15) for adults and 700 yen for elementary school-aged children

Website

Source, images: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!