Just like mom used to plumb.

For centuries, humanity has dreamed of getting their favorite drinks made available from the kitchen faucet whenever they want. It was enough to make one of our writers go on a three-month-long bender of homemade faucet drinks. However, unless you’re like me and your favorite drink happens to be municipally treated water, such a life remains a literal pipe dream.

Luckily, from time to time, enjoyable beverage faucets are set up in places around Japan. The most recent one has just opened up on 23 January in Mt. Fuji Shizuoka Airport – which you can probably tell is in Shizuoka Prefecture near Mt. Fuji. Inside the airport’s Shizuoka Marche store, which specializes in regional products, is the Faucet Peach Juice stand where you can buy a self-serve cup of peach juice for 330 yen (US$2).

This isn’t just any peach juice though. It’s made from the famously rich and sweet Jewelry Peach grown at Yamanashi Naito Farm over on the other side of Mt. Fuji. These peaches are so tasty that Faucet Peach Juice went to great lengths to avoid processing the juice as much as possible. It has no added sugar or artificial coloring so that the natural flavor and aroma of the peach can be enjoyed to the fullest.

And for those traditionalists out there who prefer their peach juice the old-fashioned way, Shizuoka Marche also sells bottles of the same juice for 756 yen. The juice comes in both yellow and white varieties of Jewelry Peach, with the yellow having a milder sweetness and thinner texture than the white.

▼ There are even jars of Jewelry Peach Jam on sale for 918 yen.

Mt. Fuji Shizuoka Airport might be a relatively small one, but its closeness to Japan’s most famous mountain makes it a convenient destination for vacations. So, next time you have some free time, fly on down to Shizuoka for the peace juice out of a tap and stay for the iconic mountain.

Store information

Shizuoka Marche / しずおかマルシェ

Located inside Mt. Fuji Shizuoka Airport / 富士山静岡空港店

Address: Shizuoka-ken, Makinohara-shi, Saka 336-4

静岡県牧之原市坂3336-4

Open 7:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Website

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]