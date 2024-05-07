”I don’t like spoilers.”

Just from its name, you’d expect the Kyoto District Legal Affairs Bureau Uji Branch to be somewhere in which all employees have a strong respect for law and order. The office handles things like maintaining family registries and processing the legal paperwork for things like real estate purchases and the establishment of new businesses, so following proper procedures should be pretty much baked into the atmosphere.

And yet, a manager at the Uji Branch found one of his subordinate’s conduct so inexcusable, so utterly reprehensible, that he felt compelled to put a stop to it as quickly as possible, even if that meant resorting to violence. So the manager, a man in his 50s, grabbed his 20-something subordinate by his chest and kicked him around the waist.

The subordinate’s transgression? Spoiling the latest chapters of a manga.

Granted, the manga he was spoiling was Oshi no Ko (whose anime adaptation can be seen in the preview video above), one of the most popular currently ongoing manga series, and one that fans love for its dense, twist-filled plot. On the other hand, assaulting a coworker, and one you have authority over, isn’t an acceptable way to make sure you can go into material you haven’t yet read still fresh.

The incident took place on February 1, when the subordinate began talking about the series’ latest developments in the office. According to investigators, the manager did at least say “I don’t like spoilers,” but it’s unclear if he said this before or after flying into a rage and attacking the other man. The manager has since transferred to the Kyoto District Legal Affairs Bureau’s head office.

The subordinate did not suffer any injuries in the attack, but he did file a report with the Kyoto Prefectural Police’s Uji Precinct, which in turn referred the case, with assault charges, to the public prosecutor’s office at the end of April. It remains to be seen if the case will go to trial, as admissions of guilt are fairly common in Japan when the prosecution has a strong case, and odds are the accused doesn’t want to be sitting in a courtroom when Oshi no Ko’s anime adaptation’s second season starts this summer.

