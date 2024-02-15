Photos from the floor of Japan’s biggest convention for anime and video game figures

The most recent winter Comiket wrapped up on New Year’s Eve, but last weekend Japan had its first A-list otaku event of 2024 with the latest edition of Wonder Festival. Held at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, Wonder Festival is Japan’s largest convention dedicated to anime and video game models and figures, and we had plenty of new designs to turn our camera lens towards.

This year’s winter Wonder Festival featured perennial favorites like the casts of Fate/Grand Order and Azure Lane, as well as some younger series that have solidified their popularity such as Blue Archive and Arknights, plus representatives from the ever-evolving pantheon of VTubers/virtual YouTubers. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the best of the best from the show floor.

Blue Archive’s Hanako Urawa, from figure maker Oriental Forest

Blue Archive’s Ako Amau, from AmiAmi. Many of the figures on display at Wonder Festival are pre-production versions, shown unpainted.

Blue Archive’s Hibiki (Cheer Squad Version) from Golden Head Plus

▼ Auzure Lane’s Elbe, from Golden Head Plus

▼ Auzure Lane’s Kronshtadt, from Golden Head Plus

Azure Lane’s Noshiro, from Alice Glint

Sabbat of the Witch’s Nene Ayachi, from Alice Glint

Fate/Grand Order’s Abigail Williams, from Amakuni

Fate/Grand Order’s Yang Guifei, from Amakuni

Rent-A-Girlfriend’s Chizuru Mizuhara, from Amakuni

Guilty Gear’s Bridget, from Amakuni

Azure Lane’s Honolulu Present Fire Red, from Ribose

Azure Lane’s Taiho, from Alphamax

Azure Lane’s Indomitable, from Alphamax

Nikke’s Shifty, from Heartsum

A Certain Scientific Railgun’s Mikoto Misaka, from Prisma Wing

Fate/Grand Order’s Morgan, from Aniplex

Fate/Grand Order’s Artoria Caster, from Aniplex

Fate/Grand Order’s Pekora Usada, from Aniplex

Fate/Grand Order’s Lady Avalon, from Aniplex

Tsukihime’s Ciel, from Aniplex

Uma Musume’s Symboli Rudolf, from Claynel

Azure Lane’s Unicorn, from Claynel

Atelier Ryza’s Reisalin “Ryza” Stout, from Claynel

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’s Roxy Migurdia, from Claynel

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’s Sylphiette, from Claynel

Demon Slayer’s Kyojuro Rengoku, from Aniplex

Demon Slayer’s Tanjiro Kamado, from Aniplex

Demon Slayer’s Tengen Uzui, from Aniplex

Lycoris Recoil’s Chisato Nishikigi, from Aniplex

Lycoris Recoil’s Takina Inoue, from Aniplex

Blue Archive’s Iroha, from Apex Toys

Azur Lane’s Janus, from Apex Toys

Azur Lane’s Fu Xuan, from Apex Toys

Fushigi no Yumeyutan-Yumeiru no Jikan’s Alice Liddel, from Apex Toys

▼ Nijisanji’s Sukoya Kana, from DMM Factory

Oshi no Ko’s Mem-cho, from DMM Factory

Oshi no Ko’s Kana Arima, from DMM Factory

Oshi no Ko’s Ruby, from DMM Factory

Overlord’s Albedo, from DMM Factory

Fairy Tail’s Erza Scarlet, from DMM Factory

Monogatari’s Shinobu Oshino, from Furyu

Puella Magi Madoka Magica’s Homura Akemi, from Furyu

Puella Magi Madoka Magica’s Madoka Kaname, from Furyu

Date A Live’s Kurumi Tokisaki, from Furyu

Oshi no Ko’s Ai, Aqua, and Ruby, from Kadokawa Collection

Goblin Slayer’s High Elf Archer, from Kadokawa Collection

Date A Live’s Kurumi Tokisaki, from Kadokawa Collection

Strike the Blood’s Yukina Himeragi, from Kadokawa Collection

KonoSuba’s Aqua, from Kadokawa Collection

KonoSuba’s Megumin, from Kadokawa Collection

Puella Magi Madoka Magica’s Madoka Kaname, from Shibuya Scramble Figure/eStream

Puella Magi Madoka Magica’s Homura Akemi, from Shibuya Scramble Figure/eStream

Princess Connect! Re:Dive’s Karyl, from Shibuya Scramble Figure/eStream

Kantai Collection’s Yamashiro, from Shibuya Scramble Figure/eStream

Girls’ Frontline: Neural Cloud’s V, from Shibuya Scramble Figure/eStream

My Dress-up Darling’s Marin Kitagawa, from Spiritale

Oshi no Ko’s Kana Arima, from Spiritale

▼ Hatsune Miku, from Spiritale

Wandering Witch’s Elaina, from Spiritale

Atelier Sophie’s Sophie Neuenmuller, from Spiritale

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten’s Mahiru Shiina, from Spiritale

My Hero Academia’s Nejire Hado, from Spiritale

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we think we have to go clear off some space on our shelves to fit some new figures on.

Photos ©SoraNews24
