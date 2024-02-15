Photos from the floor of Japan’s biggest convention for anime and video game figures

The most recent winter Comiket wrapped up on New Year’s Eve, but last weekend Japan had its first A-list otaku event of 2024 with the latest edition of Wonder Festival. Held at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, Wonder Festival is Japan’s largest convention dedicated to anime and video game models and figures, and we had plenty of new designs to turn our camera lens towards.

This year’s winter Wonder Festival featured perennial favorites like the casts of Fate/Grand Order and Azure Lane, as well as some younger series that have solidified their popularity such as Blue Archive and Arknights, plus representatives from the ever-evolving pantheon of VTubers/virtual YouTubers. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the best of the best from the show floor.

▼ Blue Archive’s Hanako Urawa, from figure maker Oriental Forest

▼ Blue Archive’s Ako Amau, from AmiAmi. Many of the figures on display at Wonder Festival are pre-production versions, shown unpainted.

▼ Blue Archive’s Hibiki (Cheer Squad Version) from Golden Head Plus

▼ Auzure Lane’s Elbe, from Golden Head Plus

▼ Auzure Lane’s Kronshtadt, from Golden Head Plus

▼ Azure Lane’s Noshiro, from Alice Glint

▼ Sabbat of the Witch’s Nene Ayachi, from Alice Glint

▼ Fate/Grand Order’s Abigail Williams, from Amakuni

▼ Fate/Grand Order’s Yang Guifei, from Amakuni

▼ Rent-A-Girlfriend’s Chizuru Mizuhara, from Amakuni

▼ Guilty Gear’s Bridget, from Amakuni

▼ Azure Lane’s Honolulu Present Fire Red, from Ribose

▼ Azure Lane’s Taiho, from Alphamax

▼ Azure Lane’s Indomitable, from Alphamax

▼ Nikke’s Shifty, from Heartsum

▼ A Certain Scientific Railgun’s Mikoto Misaka, from Prisma Wing

▼ Fate/Grand Order’s Morgan, from Aniplex

▼ Fate/Grand Order’s Artoria Caster, from Aniplex

▼ Fate/Grand Order’s Pekora Usada, from Aniplex

▼ Fate/Grand Order’s Lady Avalon, from Aniplex

▼ Tsukihime’s Ciel, from Aniplex

▼ Uma Musume’s Symboli Rudolf, from Claynel

▼ Azure Lane’s Unicorn, from Claynel

▼ Atelier Ryza’s Reisalin “Ryza” Stout, from Claynel

▼ Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’s Roxy Migurdia, from Claynel

▼ Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’s Sylphiette, from Claynel

▼ Demon Slayer’s Kyojuro Rengoku, from Aniplex

▼ Demon Slayer’s Tanjiro Kamado, from Aniplex

▼ Demon Slayer’s Tengen Uzui, from Aniplex

▼ Lycoris Recoil’s Chisato Nishikigi, from Aniplex

▼ Lycoris Recoil’s Takina Inoue, from Aniplex

▼ Blue Archive’s Iroha, from Apex Toys

▼ Azur Lane’s Janus, from Apex Toys

▼ Azur Lane’s Fu Xuan, from Apex Toys

▼ Fushigi no Yumeyutan-Yumeiru no Jikan’s Alice Liddel, from Apex Toys

▼ Nijisanji’s Sukoya Kana, from DMM Factory

▼ Oshi no Ko’s Mem-cho, from DMM Factory

▼ Oshi no Ko’s Kana Arima, from DMM Factory

▼ Oshi no Ko’s Ruby, from DMM Factory

▼ Overlord’s Albedo, from DMM Factory

▼ Fairy Tail’s Erza Scarlet, from DMM Factory

▼ Monogatari’s Shinobu Oshino, from Furyu

▼ Puella Magi Madoka Magica’s Homura Akemi, from Furyu

▼ Puella Magi Madoka Magica’s Madoka Kaname, from Furyu

▼ Date A Live’s Kurumi Tokisaki, from Furyu

▼ Oshi no Ko’s Ai, Aqua, and Ruby, from Kadokawa Collection

▼ Goblin Slayer’s High Elf Archer, from Kadokawa Collection

▼ Date A Live’s Kurumi Tokisaki, from Kadokawa Collection

▼ Strike the Blood’s Yukina Himeragi, from Kadokawa Collection

▼ KonoSuba’s Aqua, from Kadokawa Collection

▼ KonoSuba’s Megumin, from Kadokawa Collection

▼ Puella Magi Madoka Magica’s Madoka Kaname, from Shibuya Scramble Figure/eStream

▼ Puella Magi Madoka Magica’s Homura Akemi, from Shibuya Scramble Figure/eStream

▼ Princess Connect! Re:Dive’s Karyl, from Shibuya Scramble Figure/eStream

▼ Kantai Collection’s Yamashiro, from Shibuya Scramble Figure/eStream

▼ Girls’ Frontline: Neural Cloud’s V, from Shibuya Scramble Figure/eStream

▼ My Dress-up Darling’s Marin Kitagawa, from Spiritale

▼ Oshi no Ko’s Kana Arima, from Spiritale

▼ Hatsune Miku, from Spiritale

▼ Wandering Witch’s Elaina, from Spiritale

▼ Atelier Sophie’s Sophie Neuenmuller, from Spiritale

▼ The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten’s Mahiru Shiina, from Spiritale

▼ My Hero Academia’s Nejire Hado, from Spiritale

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we think we have to go clear off some space on our shelves to fit some new figures on.

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]