Baroque Works squad members joining successful adaptation.

Netflix has pulled off a very impressive feat with its live-action One Piece. With the source material anime/manga’s over-the-top, unabashedly cartoony visual designs and fight choreography, it did not look like it was going to be an easy series to adapt, but Netflix’s One Piece is one of the rare examples of a series making the jump from anime to live-action and largely pleasing both existing fans and newcomers.

With the entire first batch of episodes releasing last August to widespread acclaim and high viewership numbers, Netflix quickly announced a second season, and while a release date is yet to be set, Netflix is providing a glimpse of what’s to come with the reveal of four new cast members for Season 2 of the live-action One Piece.

No fewer than four agents of the Baroque Works organization are slated to appear in Season 2, with Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9…

…Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5…

…Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine…

…and David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3.

▼ Mr. Dastmalchian is going to need to either grow his hair out or get a wig to become Mr. 3, we’re guessing.

Matt Owens, showrunner for Netflix’s One Piece, has also said that Dr. Kureha will appear in Season 2, though her actress has not been announced yet. Even more intriguing, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has promised that Kureha’s prized pupil, Tony Tony Chopper, will make his Netflix One Piece debut in Season 2, though it’s still a mystery as to whether the anthropomorphized reindeer will be represented by a costumed actor, practical effect props, or CG imagery.

Source, images: Netflix

