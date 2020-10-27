Limited-edition collection comes with three new hot beverages for the holiday season.

Every season comes with a new range of limited-edition drinkware from Starbucks Japan, and in recent years they’ve been expanding their collections to include much more than just mugs, cups and travel tumblers.

This Christmas, the coffeehouse chain will be adding some cute ornaments to their drinkware range, along with notebooks, a pencilcase, a plush toy and even a kettle, for some much-needed festive cheer during the year-end holidays.

So let’s get to it and take a look at the range below!

1. Holiday 2020 Red Kettle (550 millilitres) 3,900 yen (US$37.22) + tax

2. Holiday 2020 Red Lamp Tumbler (355 millilitres) 2,600 yen + tax

3. Holiday 2020 Red Cup Mug (355 millilitres) ,800 yen + tax

4. Holiday 2020 Bearista Dog 3,000 yen + tax

5. Holiday 2020 Red Carved Stainless Bottle(355 millilitres) 3,900 yen + tax

6. Holiday 2020 Bears Stainless Bottle (350 millilitres) 3,900 yen + tax

7. Holiday 2020 Organic Cotton Gift bag red 350 yen + tax (can only be purchased with a purchase)

8. Holiday 2020 Organic Cotton Gift bag green 350 yen + tax (can only be purchased with a purchase)

9. Holiday 2020 Cups Pencil Case & Pass-case 3,200 yen + tax

10. Holiday 2020 Starbucks Campus Ring Note Red 480 yen + tax

11. Holiday 2020 Starbucks Campus Ring Note Green 480 yen + tax

12. Holiday 2020 Polar Bear Mug (355 millilitres) 2,600 yen + tax

13. Holiday 2020 Ribbon Lid Bottle (443 millilitres) 2,000 yen + tax

14. Holiday 2020 Polar Bear Tumbler (355 millilitres) 1,800 yen + tax

15. Holiday 2020 Candle Mug (237 millilitres) 2,500 yen + tax

16. Holiday 2020 Ornament Cold Cup 650 yen + tax

17. Holiday 2020 Ornament Cinnamon Roll 950 yen + tax

18. “Holiday 2020 Ornament Mug Candy Cane 950 yen + tax

19. “Holiday 2020 Ornament Red Cup 950 yen + tax

2., “Holiday 2020 Ornament Polar Bear 1,200 yen + tax

21. Holiday 2020 Red Stainless ToGo Logo Tumbler (473 millilitres)3,900 yen + tax

22. Holiday 2020 Stripe Stainless TOGO Cup Tumbler (355 millilitres) 3,600 yen + tax

23. Holiday 2020 Ribbon Handy Stainless Bottle (500 millilitres) 4,400 yen + tax

24. Holiday 2020 Snowboy Tumbler (296 millilitres) 2,100 yen + tax

25. Holiday 2020 Snow Silicon Lid Stainless Cup Charm (355 millilitres) 3,100 yen + tax

26. Holiday 2020 Snowdome Candle 4,800 yen + tax

27. Holiday 2020 Candy Cane Mug (355 millilitres)1,900 yen + tax

28. Holiday 2020 Starbucks Mini Cup Gift 950 yen + tax

29. Holiday 2020 Beverage Card Holiday Stripe 620 yen + tax

30.Holiday 2020 Food & Beverage Card Polar Bear 1,000 yen + tax

31. Holiday 2020 Starbucks Card Gift 1,418 Yen ~ (Material 380 yen + tax, card deposit 1,000 yen or more)

In addition to the festive drinkware collection, Starbucks will be adding three different limited-edition hot beverages to their menus from 1 November to 25 December.

▼ Left to right: Macadamia Toffee Latte (440-560 yen); Gingerbread Latte (420-540 yen); Winter White Chocolate (400-520 yen)

The Christmas drinkware range will be on sale in stores and online from 6 November to 25 December, but as always, these collections tend to sell out as soon as they hit the shelves, so you’ll need to get in quick to avoid missing out. And don’t forget to get in the festive spirit while you’re there with their limited-edition Christmas Frappuccino, available from 1 November!

Source, images: Starbucks Japan

