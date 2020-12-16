1990s hit rises from the grave with new series by the video streaming giant.

For a good chunk of the 1990s, Yu Yu Hakusho was one of the biggest hits in the anime/manga world. The story of undead teenage delinquent Yusuke and his supernatural atrial arts battles, Yu Yu Hakusho took the Demon Slayer: Kietsu no Yaiba route and wrapped up in a timely fashion near the peak of its popularity, but along the way the original manga was adapted into TV, OVA, and theatrical anime, as well multiple video games.

But now, as the series is celebrating its 30th anniversary, comes an announcement that Yu Yu Hakusho is entering a new media realm in the form of a live-action series from Netflix.

This isn’t Netflix’s first foray into anime-to-live-action adaptations. In addition to Death Note in 2018, the streaming service is also producing a live-action Cowboy Bebop, and promises that a live-action One Piece is on the way too. However, while Netflix switched Death Note’s setting to the American northwest and put together a non-Japanese cast for Cowboy Bebop, it looks like the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho will be sticking to its Japanese roots, with production being handled by Japanese company Robot (which also put together the just-released live-actaion adaptation of Alice in Borderland).

Netflix Japan’s Director of Content and Acquisitions, Kazutaka Sakamoto, will serve as executive producer for the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho, and his admiration for the source material shows in his comments about the project.

“I’m part of the generation tat was growing up when the original work was being published, and have clear memories of the enthusiasm for it. Even 20 years later, the fanbase continues to grow in Asia and throughout the world, and we’ll be making this series on Netflix, the platform that allows us to utilize the maximum amount of creative freedom. Being able to convey the magnificent world of Yu Yu Hakusho on a limitless scale while developing the story episode by episode with no restrictions on scale fills me with joy as we work with our talented team both in Japan and abroad.”

No release date has been announced, but Netflix does say that its live-action Yu Yu Hakusho will stream worldwide.

Source: Comic Natalie via Otakomu

Top image ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!