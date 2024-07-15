Yes, they look even weirder than they would sitting on a table.

In some ways, video game/anime franchise Taimanin has a laudably succinct yet informative title. It’s written in Japanese with just three kanji characters, 対魔忍, with the first meaning “anti,” the second “demon,” and the third “ninja.” And since Taimanin is a series about a group of ninja who fight against demons, you might think that its title tells you everything you need to know.

But there’s another aspect to Taimanin that’s key to its appeal to its target market, and you could make a strong argument that what the series is really about isn’t the ninja’s battles to protect humanity, but about the ninja’s bodies.

▼ Promotional video for the Action Taimanin mobile game

As you might be able to guess from its character designs, Taimanin started out as an eroge/adult video game. Like a number of other popular eroge franchises, it’s now evolved into a franchise with more mainstream, less porn-y spinoffs, but Taimanin’s handlers have never forgotten that the series is built on a foundation of bouncing breasts and high-volume hips. That heritage of appreciation of curvaceous female forms is on full display in a pair of partial recreations of two of the series’ key characters, as the official Taimanin information Twitter account has revealed tissue case covers shaped like the posteriors of Asagi and Sakura Igawa.

As further proof that these have been designed for individuals of specific tastes, they’re officially called “Kabejiri Tissue Covers,” with kabe meaning “wall” and jiri, in this instance, “butt.” So yes, the designers are recommending that you attach them to your wall, leaving the hindquarters, and their openings, presented straight at you.

Online reactions have included:

“Well, that’s ecchi.”

“Brilliant.”

“Insane…yet the pinnacle of madness is compelling.”

“I saw the picture first, and I immediately knew those were Taimanin butts.”

“Very healthy Taimanin merch!”

“I can’t understand this.”

With the apparent awareness that this is a very nice product which is itself based on a niche series, the Kabejiri Tissue Covers are being offered at the upcoming summer Comiket, which will take place from August 11 to 12, at the event’s Taimanin booth. The announcement tweet boasts that the covers are made of tricot material that “feels very good to touch,” but make no mention of price. Ordinarily that’d seem an oversight for an event vendor, but odds are “wall-mounted ninja girl butt tissue cover” is one of those things that some people will want no matter how much it costs, and which others wouldn’t want even for free.

