Visitors to Tokyo’s Harajuku youth culture district may be surprised to spot an endless array of creperies dotting the famous Takeshita Street and side alleyways. The original shop among all of them, Marion Crepes, has been a staple there since 1976 and is practically synonymous with the Harajuku area.

Menu offerings by the famous eatery are about to become even sweeter thanks to an upcoming collaboration with the Pokémon Peaceful Place (or PokéPeace) campaign, which depicts the daily life of a handful of Pokémon living together in a share house with some humans. It’s not the first time that PokéPeace has collaborated with another brand, and each new team-up promises plenty of adorable pairings.

▼ Marion Crepes x Pokémon Peaceful Place collaboration

The collaboration will arrive at 44 Marion Crepes locations throughout Japan (including the landmark Takeshita Street store), which are all listed on Marion Crepes’ website. There will be eight total crepes and one drink rolled out during the two rounds noted below.

Round 1: September 6 through 17

● Pikachu’s Hardworking Chocolate Crepe

● Rowlet’s Easygoing Matcha Crepe

● Scorbunny’s Energetic Apple Crepe

● Alcremie’s Princess Strawberry Crepe

Round 2: September 19 through 30

● Pichu’s Youngest Child Brownie Crepe

● Piplup’s Gourmand Lemon Crepe

● Milcery’s Spinning Around Vanilla Crepe

● Espurr’s Mysterious Blueberry Crepe

Each crepe will cost 980 yen (US$6.75). The lone drink of the collaboration, Mimikyu’s All-By-Itself Pineapple Juice with a monaka (crispy wafer), will be available throughout both rounds for 650 yen.

▼ A sneak peek at the individual crepes (each line corresponds to the offerings during each of the two rounds) and drink during the collaboration period

Please note that none of the collaboration items will be available on Wednesday, September 18 while staff switch out supplies between rounds. In addition, during each 0f the rounds, anyone who purchases a crepe will be gifted with one of four randomly selected stamp card-style cards (eight total) that were inspired by the sweets shop in PokéPeace. That’s a fun souvenir that will last a lot longer than the crepe in your hand!

If you decide to indulge your sweet tooth at the original Marion Crepes in Harajuku, make sure to budget some time for a little local sightseeing as well. We can confirm that there are even more yummy treats to be found in the recently opened Harakado complex, for one.

