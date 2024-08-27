A bittersweet farewell with a Japanese twist that’s only on the menu for nine short days.

As summertime officially comes to a close, Starbucks is drawing the curtains on the season with a new Sunset Pineapple Frappuccino. This limited-time beverage offers a twist on the Sunshine Pineapple Frappuccino that was released on 7 August, with the addition of a new citrus pulp layer for extra flavour…and colour.

Whereas the Sunshine Frappuccino was designed to look and taste like a day out at the beach, with blue sea salt jelly representing the water, pineapple juice representing the sun, and whipped cream resembling clouds in the sky, this new version whisks us away to a beachside sunset. Joining the original layers is a layer of citrus pulp beneath the whipped cream, adding a deeper orange gradation to the golden hues, transforming it to match the colours of a beautiful sunset.

The citrus pulp contains the refreshing sweetness of yuzu, a popular Japanese citrus fruit, to add contrast to the tart pineapple flavour. The more you mix the citrus layer into the body of the drink, the more the colour changes, and it transforms the taste profile too, adding depth of flavour to the the rest of the mix, including the salty jelly at the base.

It’s a beautiful way to see out the end of summer, but like a beautiful sunset, it’ll be gone in an achingly short period of time, as it’s only on the menu for nine days. Priced at 786 yen (US$5.46) for takeout or 800 yen for dine-in, the Sunset Peach Frappuccino will be available from 26 August to 3 September, which is when the sun sets on the Sunshine Pineapple Frappuccino too.

