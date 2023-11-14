Popular clothing brand offers loungewear and accessories to keep the whole family warm and snuggly heading into winter.

Uniqlo’s lower-priced sister clothing brand is called GU, which is a pun on the Japanese word for “freedom” (jiyuu). GU is especially popular among the younger generations, and an upcoming collaboration with Pokémon is sure to cement its popularity even further.

This Pokémon Peaceful Place collection, known as PokéPeace for short, consists of loungewear sets and other accessories made from warm and soft materials that are perfect for relaxing around the house. There’s a larger line for adults as well as a smaller line for kids, with all items featuring a round and bubble-like illustration of one or more of some of the most popular Pokémon out there.

▼ The PokéPeace collection

The adult line is centered on three loungewear sets spotlighting the Pokémon Pikachu, Rowlet, and Espurr for 3,490 yen (US$23) each. You can match these sets with comfy striped room socks, with each of the three pairs featuring embroidered Pokémon silhouettes in Pikachu/Milcery, Scorbunny/Espurr, and Piplup/Rowlet combinations for 790 yen each. The line is rounded out with the addition of Pikachu and Rowlet fake fur bags with large handles for 2,490 yen each and Pichu, Piplup, and Espurr fake fur pouches for 1,990 yen each.

▼ Here’s everything you need to stay warm and store your stuff during a day of lounging around home.

Meanwhile, the kids’ line consists of three loungewear sets featuring Pikachu, Piplup, and Scorbunny for 2,490 yen each. Unique to this line is an embroidery of the Fairy-type Pokémon Milcery on the knee area of the pants.

The PokéPeace collection will go on sale at GU stores throughout Japan and on GU’s online shop on November 23. Given the popularity of GU’s collaborations with other pop cultural icons in the past, we have no doubt that shoppers will want to buy them all when the collection hits shelves later this month.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!